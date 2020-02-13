Save big on adidas Golf apparel, Titleist TS drivers and TaylorMade irons

With the golf season approaching quickly for most Americans, lots of new equipment and apparel is hitting the market. However, clubs and clothes that are just a scant few months old are now on sale, giving you the opportunity to save big money and have some of the latest fashions and greatest equipment technology for the new season.

Save $100 on Titleist TS drivers

Titleist's TS drivers are now in the second year of their two-year cycle. That means it's time to pounce on some of the best drivers from 2019 (which still hold up very well compared to the 2020 competition).

Titleist has dropped the price of Titleist TS drivers -- all four models -- by $100, down to $399.99. The TS2 and TS3 drivers were some of our favorites and a pleasant surprise last year.

Save 30% on already discounted adidas Golf apparel

adidas Golf is one of my favorite apparel brands. They make golf clothes with an athlete's mentality, and their clothes wear well in almost any situation on or off the course. Many adidas Golf items are staples in my closet, including the Ultimate365 shorts.

From Feb. 17-20, adidas Golf is offering an additional 30 percent off their sale items with the promo code ADIEXTRA. That's a discount on top of the 50 percent savings you're already seeing with these items. There's lots of good stuff, including shoes, shorts, shirts, pullovers and more -- for men, women and kids. Plenty to pick from!

Save on TaylorMade irons and putters

TaylorMade has brought out its new SIM line of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons. They've been well-received, but that means the end of the M era (for now). However, that doesn't mean the M5 and M6 irons aren't great sets for mid-handicap and high-handicap players.

Right now, you can save $200 on a set of M5 irons and save $300 on a set of M6 irons. One of my in-laws just bought a set of M6s, and he's very happy with them -- and expecting to win our annual buddy trip!