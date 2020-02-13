Odyssey’s Toulon Design line expands for 2020 with three new models

The Odyssey Toulon Collection continues to be a carved-out portion of Callaway's putter offerings, allowing Toulon's designs to stand out on their own. For 2020, the Toulon Collection has two new models and a new variant.

The Toulon family features putters named after cities that are particularly influential to golf. They all have a Charcoal Smoke finish, adjustable weighting components, including a 20-gram weight, with 7- and 40-gram options available.

A deep diamond mill across the face is designed to channel vibration and improve sound and feel at impact. The diamond pattern also features a small groove to encourage quicker topspin on a putt.

All three putters feature the Stroke Lab shaft found on all Odyssey offerings, designed to deliver more stability at impact with a multi-material shaft made from graphite and steel together. The 40 grams of savings in the shaft is used to counterbalance the putter, with some weight moved to the butt end and some to the head to encourage a smoother tempo.

Two new models and a tweak

The Atlanta H7 model is a toe-hang mallet with the H7 hosel, akin to Odyssey’s flow neck, for a stroke with more arc and face rotation.

The Chicago model is a face-balanced blade featuring a double-bend hosel for strokes with minimal face rotation and arc. The wider blade shape is inspired by the Odyssey One Wide putter.

The Seattle model is effectively a larger version of the Toulon Portland model (a little geography joke there). It's a toe-hang mallet putter with the H1 crank-neck hosel for strokes with more face rotation and arc.

The 2020 Odyssey Toulon Collection putters are available Feb. 27 for $450 each.