Golf courses you should visit in 2020

If you're an avid golfer, you probably have a list of golf destinations you want to hit at some point in your life. With the start of a new year, it's time to update that list! Consider these golf destinations when planning your 2020 travel.

Plantation Course — Hawaii

As if a trip to Hawaii isn't encouraging enough, this course was renovated over the summer and reopened near the end of 2019. The renovation sought to—simultaneously—make this course harder for pros and easier for the average golfer, which is not an easy feat. Still, thanks to the beautiful surrounding nature and grand scale of the course, the Plantation Course remains a mainstay on any list of courses you should visit.

Talamore Golf Resort — North Carolina

If you're traveling along the east coast this summer and find yourself near the Village of Pinehurst, Southern Pines, NC, is a must-stop destination. Come for the golf, stay for the complimentary hospitality. Talamore Golf Resort allows you to transform a golf trip into a golf vacation. Designated the Best New Course in the South by Golf Digest, Talamore is a favorite in the Sandhills area. Five hundred and forty-five acres of longleaf pine forests, lakes, and gently rolling hillsides provide a backdrop for the perfect round of golf. As a signature golf course in Arnold Plamer's Mid South Club, Talamore offers visitors a challenging yet enjoyable championship layout where they can put their golf skills to the test.

Payne's Valley — Missouri

Named in honor of the golf legend Payne Stewart, this course pays homage to the Ozark native with its pristine beauty and championship course that runs through a natural cavern system. It's even complete with a dramatic 19th hole set in a geological feature. While their grand opening doesn't have a date set, the course will be ready to go this year! Payne's Valley will be the first full public-access course in the world designed by TGR Design (Tiger Wood's firm). The course is said to be challenging for sure, but player-friendly, too.

Sheep Ranch — Oregon

The final full course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Sheep Ranch, is going to be amongst the nation's top golf courses. You'll find breathtaking scenes as you play the course, including jaw-dropping cliffs that overlook the Pacific Ocean and nine green holes along what seems like the edge of the continent. With no sand bunkers in sight, this course is perfect for beginners and pros alike. The course opens in June 2020, but you can call and make reservations now.

Furnace Creek Ranch — California

Nestled within the three million acres of Death Valley National Park, you'll find this 18-hole course that's considered one of the most unique in America. Furnace Creek is also the world's lowest golf course, clocking in at minus 214 feet below sea level. The length of the course, paired with the vast and open fairways, is enough to entice novice and pro golfers alike. Add this locale to your list if you're looking to have some fun in the sun!

New golf courses are popping up all the time, but these are some of the best! Whether you want to work on your swing or simply enjoy a game with friends, get out and enjoy one (or all) of these courses throughout 2020.