The 2020 The Genesis Invitational purse is set for $9.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,674,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Genesis Invitational field is headed by host Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and nine of the world top 10.

The 120-player field is smaller than the full-field PGA Tour event, as The Genesis Invitational is now considered an invitational event with a more limited field.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. Players in the top 65 and ties after 36 holes are paid from the purse and earn FedEx Cup points.

This is the seventh PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the fourth in the last five played in California. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and 70 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

2020 The Genesis Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout