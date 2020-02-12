2020 The Genesis Invitational TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2020 The Genesis Invitational begins with the strongest field of the year so far gathered together at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

The Genesis Invitational TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut to the top 60 players and ties after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at Riviera Country Club.

JB Holmes is defending champion, as a world-class fielding including host Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy seek a big win.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round. On Thursday and Friday, Golf Channel coverage will be bookended by live look-ins on PGA Tour coverage from 12-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 2-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 1-2:45 p.m. before CBS takes over at 3 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 The Genesis Invitational on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 The Genesis Invitational TV times and schedule.

2020 The Genesis Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern