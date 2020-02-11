2020 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 The Genesis Invitational betting odds have been released for the week at Riviera Country Club, located near Los Angeles in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the new world No. 1 coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds to start the week.

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are at 10-to-1, with the two hottest players in golf vying for second on the odds board this week at a place neither has yet won.

Dustin Johnson, the ultimate horse-for-course play this week, is at 12-to-1.

Host Tiger Woods is part of a cluster of players at 20-to-1, including Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Bubba Watson.

2020 The Genesis Invitational expert picks and bets

This week, the PGA Tour returns to the Los Angeles area for The Genesis Invitational. Tiger Woods is the host of the old Los Angeles Open, which has been turned into an elevated invitational event with a reduced field (120 players), as well a bigger purse and a three-season exemption to the winner.

Riviera is a course which typically produces high-quality winners who have experience on the course. That's more likely now, too, with the caliber of field. JB Holmes is defending champion here.

Win bets

Justin Thomas: If you're looking at a favorite, JT is probably your guy. Could go Rahm, too. JT should've won here last year, and he's been on a roll this season. (Same with Rahm.)

Bubba Watson: Bubba is playing well, so his energy should be high. He's a three-time winner here, too.

JB Holmes: Guys tend to play well here year after year if they understand how to play Riviera. He's playing solid golf at places he likes.

Max Homa: If you're trying to dig a little deep this week, why not Max? He's been on a bit of a heater of late.

2020 The Genesis Invitational betting odds