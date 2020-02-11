2020 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 The Genesis Invitational betting odds have been released for the week at Riviera Country Club, located near Los Angeles in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the new world No. 1 coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds to start the week.
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are at 10-to-1, with the two hottest players in golf vying for second on the odds board this week at a place neither has yet won.
Dustin Johnson, the ultimate horse-for-course play this week, is at 12-to-1.
Host Tiger Woods is part of a cluster of players at 20-to-1, including Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Bubba Watson.
2020 The Genesis Invitational expert picks and bets
This week, the PGA Tour returns to the Los Angeles area for The Genesis Invitational. Tiger Woods is the host of the old Los Angeles Open, which has been turned into an elevated invitational event with a reduced field (120 players), as well a bigger purse and a three-season exemption to the winner.
Riviera is a course which typically produces high-quality winners who have experience on the course. That's more likely now, too, with the caliber of field. JB Holmes is defending champion here.
Win bets
Justin Thomas: If you're looking at a favorite, JT is probably your guy. Could go Rahm, too. JT should've won here last year, and he's been on a roll this season. (Same with Rahm.)
Bubba Watson: Bubba is playing well, so his energy should be high. He's a three-time winner here, too.
JB Holmes: Guys tend to play well here year after year if they understand how to play Riviera. He's playing solid golf at places he likes.
Max Homa: If you're trying to dig a little deep this week, why not Max? He's been on a bit of a heater of late.
2020 The Genesis Invitational betting odds
- Rory McIlroy: +800
- Justin Thomas: +1000
- Jon Rahm: +1000
- Dustin Johnson: +1200
- Tiger Woods: +2000
- Brooks Koepka: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2000
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Bubba Watson: +2000
- Tony Finau: +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Adam Scott: +3000
- Jason Day: +3500
- Justin Rose: +3500
- Patrick Reed: +4000
- Jordan Spieth: +4000
- Marc Leishman: +4000
- Phil Mickelson: +5000
- Bryson DeChambeau: +5000
- Paul Casey: +5000
- Sergio Garcia: +5000
- Collin Morikawa: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5000
- Abraham Ancer: +6000
- Matt Kuchar: +6000
- Joaquin Niemann: +6000
- J.B. Holmes: +6000
- Kevin Na: +6000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +8000
- Ryan Moore: +8000
- Charles Howell III: +8000
- Branden Grace: +8000
- Scottie Scheffler: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +10000
- Nick Taylor: +10000
- Corey Conners: +10000
- Max Homa: +10000
- Alex Noren: +10000
- Ryan Palmer: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Keegan Bradley: +10000
- Cameron Smith: +10000
- Jason Kokrak: +10000
- Matthew Wolff: +12500
- Francesco Molinari: +12500
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +12500
- J.T. Poston: +12500
- Chez Reavie: +12500
- Russell Knox: +12500
- Scott Piercy: +12500
- Brendon Todd: +12500
- Erik van Rooyen: +15000
- Danny Willett: +15000
- Jim Furyk: +15000
- Bud Cauley: +15000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Vaughn Taylor: +15000
- Emiliano Grillo: +15000
- Rory Sabbatini: +15000
- Lanto Griffin: +15000
- Brian Harman: +15000
- Carlos Ortiz: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- Charley Hoffman: +20000
- Aaron Wise: +20000
- Dylan Frittelli: +20000
- Luke List: +20000
- Sebastian Munoz: +20000
- Pat Perez: +20000
- Joel Dahmen: +20000
- Denny McCarthy: +20000
- Sung Kang: +20000
- Wyndham Clark: +20000
- Nate Lashley: +20000
- Nick Watney: +25000
- Martin Laird: +25000
- Adam Long: +25000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +25000
- Kevin Chappell: +25000
- Cameron Tringale: +25000
- Jimmy Walker: +25000
- Andrew Landry: +25000
- Talor Gooch: +25000
- Scott Stallings: +25000
- Aaron Baddeley: +25000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Sepp Straka: +30000
- C.T. Pan: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Russell Henley: +30000
- Brian Stuard: +30000
- Sam Ryder: +30000
- Kevin Tway: +30000
- Sam Burns: +30000
- Harold Varner III: +30000
- Kyle Stanley: +30000
- Si Woo Kim: +30000
- Adam Schenk: +30000
- James Hahn: +30000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Michael Thompson: +30000
- Brian Gay: +30000
- Bronson Burgoon: +30000
- Matt Every: +50000
- Steve Stricker: +50000
- Tyler Duncan: +50000
- Joseph Bramlett: +50000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +50000
- Ryan Armour: +50000
- J.J. Spaun: +50000
- Roger Sloan: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Peter Malnati: +50000
- Chris Stroud: +50000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- Kyongjun Moon: +100000
- Sean Yu: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +200000