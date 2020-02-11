2020 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open betting odds have been released for the week at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia.

The betting favorite this week is Minjee Lee, with the Korean-born Aussie coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds to start the week.

Nelly Korda, who is the defending champion here, is at 10-to-1.

So Yeon Ryu, who lost in a playoff last week at the Vic Open, is at 12-to-1, while Hye Jin Choi is at 17-to-1.

2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open expert picks and bets

The ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open returns to Royal Adelaide Golf Club for the first time since 2017, when Ha Na Jang won the title.

Karrie Webb is the all-time winningest player in event history, notching five victories in this tournament. Her last win came in 2014.

This is the final event of the LPGA's early-season Asia-Pacific swing. The next three scheduled events were cancelled over fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Win bets

Make a risk-free first bet of up to $500 with BETMGMSPORTSBOOK

Can register anywhere, but must be in New Jersey to place a wager

Minjee Lee: Lee found herself with a good chance to win going into Sunday on a tough scoring week. She's done well in the Aussie swing in her career, and she was T-3 at this venue in 2017.

Madelene Sagstrom: Sagstrom has been on fire of late, and there's no reason to think she's suddenly going to stop against a weaker field. Let's throw out that 81 in crazy conditions at the Vic Open.

Leona Maguire: Maguire is a born winner. She's a great player and almost got into a playoff at the Vic Open. She could jump all over this field.

2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open betting odds