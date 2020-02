Nothing does wonders for your short game quite like a set of fresh grooves. That's why Ryan Ballengee is excited to unbox a set of Ben Hogan Golf Equalizer Black wedges.

Featuring a matte black coating to prevent glare, Ryan's set of three wedges (52, 56, 60) features a versatile V-sole grind, progressive center of gravity and a soft 1025 carbon steel head.

