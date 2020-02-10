REVIEW: The SkyCaddie SX400 is like a smart phone that only is a golf GPS

One of the great questions in golf is if you'd rather have a laser rangefinder or a GPS. If you play the same course all the time, maybe the laser is your answer. If you travel around, then a GPS is probably your better bet.

Ryan Ballengee reviews the SkyCaddie SX400 golf GPS unit. It has the power and size of a modern smartphone, but all it does it help you play better golf.

With detailed tee-to-green renderings of 35,000 courses on a modern touchscreen, you can see everything on a golf course and know exactly how far to hit your shots. With updating over wi-fi, the SkyCaddie SX400 is the right unit for many golfers.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku and Amazon Fire TV!