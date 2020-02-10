REVIEW: The SkyCaddie SX400 is like a smart phone that only is a golf GPS
Equipment Suggested Links Video

REVIEW: The SkyCaddie SX400 is like a smart phone that only is a golf GPS

02/10/2020 at 3:13 pm
Golf News Net


One of the great questions in golf is if you'd rather have a laser rangefinder or a GPS. If you play the same course all the time, maybe the laser is your answer. If you travel around, then a GPS is probably your better bet.

Ryan Ballengee reviews the SkyCaddie SX400 golf GPS unit. It has the power and size of a modern smartphone, but all it does it help you play better golf.

With detailed tee-to-green renderings of 35,000 courses on a modern touchscreen, you can see everything on a golf course and know exactly how far to hit your shots. With updating over wi-fi, the SkyCaddie SX400 is the right unit for many golfers.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku and Amazon Fire TV!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.