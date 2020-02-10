REVIEW: The CaddyDaddy Claw golf glove feels great, offers no-slip traction
02/10/2020 at 3:07 pm
Every golfer needs a golf glove they can trust, whether it's cold or hot outside; whether it's dry or humid. Ryan Ballengee reviews the CaddyDaddy The Claw golf glove, which offers a mesh backing for all-conditions comfort and a silicone-coated palm for traction in any conditions.

If you're looking for a golf glove that's comfortable, even when your hands are sweating, then this might be your alternative to leather gloves that can crack and break easily.

