REVIEW: The CaddyDaddy Claw golf glove feels great, offers no-slip traction

Every golfer needs a golf glove they can trust, whether it's cold or hot outside; whether it's dry or humid. Ryan Ballengee reviews the CaddyDaddy The Claw golf glove, which offers a mesh backing for all-conditions comfort and a silicone-coated palm for traction in any conditions.

If you're looking for a golf glove that's comfortable, even when your hands are sweating, then this might be your alternative to leather gloves that can crack and break easily.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku and Amazon Fire TV!