President of scholarship fund for caddies charged with embezzling $700,000 from fund
Golf Culture

President of scholarship fund for caddies charged with embezzling $700,000 from fund

02/10/2020 at 8:37 pm
Golf News Net


The president of a scholarship fund for caddies has been charged with embezzling nearly $700,000 from that fund.

Craig Maass was president of the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust, which has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship money to young caddies over the last 40 years. The fund raises money through donations by members of Oakland Hills Country Club, near Detroit.

The Associated Press reports Maass is charged with embezzling $697,000, arrested and then arraigned on Jan. 31. He is charged with six counts of embezzlement over $100,000. If convicted on all counts, the 60-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison per charge and more than $2 million in fines.

After being arrested and charged, Maass asked a friend to bring $50,000 to Oakland County jail, where he was being held, in an effort to bail him out so Maass could attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The missing money was discovered in July, when officials overseeing the fund realized a discrepancy between accounts. They called for a forensic audit to confirm their suspicions.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit believes Maass took the money for personal use after discovering he wrote checks to himself and his contracting company from the fund.

Maass, who has been connected to the fund since 2012, was given a $700,000 cash surety bond with no 10% at arraignment on Feb. 4, with another court hearing set for Feb. 10.

Oakland Hills Country Club is one of the nation's most important clubs, hosting five US Opens, three PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.