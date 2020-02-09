Kevin Streelman, Larry Fitzgerald win 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald are the winning team at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With a team final round of 6-under 66 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Streelman and Fitzgerald finished at 33-under 254 to beat the team of Phil Mickelson and Steve Young by five shots.

Streelman and Fitzgerald have become the fourth team in the history of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to win multiple times. The team won in 2018 and were runners-up in 2017 by two shots to Ken Duke and Carson Daly.

The duo of Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack finished in third place on 27-under total, six behind the winning team.

Congratulations to @Streels54 and @LarryFitz on their 2nd @attproam victory! They're just the fourth duo to win the event multiple times. #WilsonStaff pic.twitter.com/uz3cgElQ4C — Wilson Golf (@WilsonGolf) February 9, 2020

Fitzgerald is a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, and he's a likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer after he retires. He has been with the Cardinals since being picked third overall in the 2004 NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

This is Fitzgerald's second win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Streelman made the cut in the professional competition as well, contending early in the final round for a win before finishing runner-up in a great week for the veteran pro.

Nick Taylor won the individual tournament by four shots, and he finished in a tie for fourth with partner Jerry Tarde.