2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open women's final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
02/09/2020 at 9:54 am
The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final women's leaderboard is headed by winner Hee Young Park, who won her first LPGA title in nearly 7 years with a playoff victory at 13th Beach Golf Club in Victoria, Australia.

Park finished 72 holes of regulation on 8-under 281, along with So Yeon Ryu and Hye-Jin Choi. Park prevailed with a par on the fourth playoff hole, with the whole weekend being played in difficult scoring conditions. Choi's drive on the fourth playoff hole wound up next to a pine cone, leading to a series of events that ended in a disaster.

All four playoff holes were played on the par-5 18th, with Ryu bowing out after the second hole when she failed to make a birdie.

Leona Maguire and Linnea Strom finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Park won the $165,000 winner's share of the $1,100,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Vic Open recap notes

This is the one event on the LPGA and European Tour schedule during which men and women play on the same courses at the same time for equal prize money. This was the second year for the event.

A cut was made after 36 holes for both events: to the top 65 and ties in the men's event, per European Tour rules, and to the top 70 and ties for the LPGA, per their rules.

A cut was also made in both events after 54 holes to the top 35 and ties. The final rounds of the tournaments are played combined on the same course.

For the first time in event history, men and women were paired together in the final round.

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open leaderboards and final results: European Tour (men)

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hee Young Park -8 68 68 72 73 281 $165,000
T2 Hye-Jin Choi -8 69 68 75 69 281 $90,049
T2 So Yeon Ryu -8 71 70 68 72 281 $90,049
T4 Leona Maguire -7 69 69 74 70 282 $52,861
T4 Linnea Strom -7 66 69 76 71 282 $52,861
T6 Su Oh -6 73 68 74 68 283 $33,050
T6 Robyn Choi -6 70 65 77 71 283 $33,050
T6 Minjee Lee -6 69 67 74 73 283 $33,050
T9 Christina Kim -5 67 70 77 70 284 $24,288
T9 Alena Sharp -5 68 69 70 77 284 $24,288
T11 Wichanee Meechai -4 72 69 74 70 285 $18,869
T11 Ally McDonald -4 68 65 81 71 285 $18,869
T11 Hannah Green -4 69 73 71 72 285 $18,869
T11 Tiffany Joh -4 67 73 73 72 285 $18,869
T11 Pei-Ying Tsai -4 68 68 73 76 285 $18,869
T16 Ho Yu An (a) -3 70 71 72 73 286 $0
T16 Yu Liu -3 70 71 72 73 286 $14,896
T16 Perrine Delacour -3 69 69 75 73 286 $14,896
T16 Ayean Cho -3 69 66 70 81 286 $14,896
T20 Anne van Dam -2 71 71 73 72 287 $12,458
T20 Cheyenne Knight -2 67 75 73 72 287 $12,458
T20 Dottie Ardina -2 70 70 75 72 287 $12,458
T20 Jin Hee Im -2 69 70 75 73 287 $12,458
T20 Stephanie Meadow -2 67 70 74 76 287 $12,458
T20 Madelene Sagstrom -2 65 67 74 81 287 $12,458
T26 Peiyun Chien -1 65 74 76 73 288 $9,739
T26 Jenny Coleman -1 72 70 72 74 288 $9,739
T26 Yealimi Noh -1 71 70 73 74 288 $9,739
T26 Maria Fernanda Torres -1 72 67 75 74 288 $9,739
T26 Jeong Eun Lee -1 71 70 72 75 288 $9,739
T26 Emma Talley -1 73 66 73 76 288 $9,739
T26 Pornanong Phatlum -1 67 70 74 77 288 $9,739
T33 Sarah Kemp E 71 67 76 75 289 $8,115
T33 Min A Yoon E 71 66 77 75 289 $8,115
T35 Ssu-Chia Cheng 1 71 71 71 77 290 $7,458
T35 Dana Finkelstein 1 67 73 72 78 290 $7,458
37 Haeji Kang 2 65 71 77 78 291 $7,029
38 Stephanie Kyriacou (a) 4 68 73 73 79 293 $0
39 Suzuka Yamaguchi 5 70 72 73 79 294 $6,744
40 Kelly Tan 6 72 70 73 80 295 $6,458
CUT Manon De Roey -1 72 70 74 -- 216 $5,494
CUT Alana Uriell -1 70 72 74 -- 216 $5,494
CUT Hee Jeong Lim -1 70 71 75 -- 216 $5,494
CUT Xiyu Lin -1 67 72 77 -- 216 $5,494
CUT Klara Spilkova -1 67 71 78 -- 216 $5,494
CUT Jeongeun Lee6 -1 68 69 79 -- 216 $5,494
CUT Haley Moore -1 66 71 79 -- 216 $5,494
CUT Inbee Park E 70 72 75 -- 217 $4,514
CUT Tiffany Chan E 70 70 77 -- 217 $4,514
CUT Cydney Clanton E 68 69 80 -- 217 $4,514
CUT Jennifer Song 1 75 67 76 -- 218 $3,957
CUT Charlotte Thomas 1 74 68 76 -- 218 $3,957
CUT Karine Icher 1 70 68 80 -- 218 $3,957
CUT Jasmine Suwannapura 1 69 67 82 -- 218 $3,957
CUT Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 74 68 77 -- 219 $3,486
CUT Mina Harigae 2 69 73 77 -- 219 $3,486
CUT Lauren Stephenson 2 70 70 79 -- 219 $3,486
CUT Pavarisa Yoktuan 2 67 72 80 -- 219 $3,486
CUT Matilda Castren 3 68 74 78 -- 220 $3,200
CUT Andrea Lee 4 74 68 79 -- 221 $3,029
CUT Dani Holmqvist 4 69 73 79 -- 221 $3,029
CUT Linnea Johansson 5 70 69 83 -- 222 $2,857
CUT Karis Davidson 6 73 69 81 -- 223 $2,772
CUT Mel Reid 6 72 69 82 -- 223 $2,772
CUT Jiwon Jeon 7 69 69 86 -- 224 $2,686

