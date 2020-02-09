2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open men’s final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final men's leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee, who won his first European Tour title with a victory at 13th Beach Golf Club in Victoria, Australia.

Lee won by two shots over Ryan Fox on 19-under 269, earning full European Tour status with the victory. Lee joins his sister Minjee, who is a two-time champion of the Vic Open, as family winners of the tournament.

Marcus Fraser, Travis Smyth and Robin Sciot-Siegrist finished tied for third place on 14-under total.

Jake McLeod finished solo sixth, as Aussies and Kiwis dominated the day.

Lee won the €162,915.90 winner's share of the $1,100,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Vic Open recap notes

This is the one event on the LPGA and European Tour schedule during which men and women play on the same courses at the same time for equal prize money. This was the second year for the event.

A cut was made after 36 holes for both events: to the top 65 and ties in the men's event, per European Tour rules, and to the top 70 and ties for the LPGA, per their rules.

A cut was also made in both events after 54 holes to the top 35 and ties. The final rounds of the tournaments are played combined on the same course.

For the first time in event history, men and women were paired together in the final round.

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open leaderboards and final results: LPGA Tour (women)

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details