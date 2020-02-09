2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open men’s final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final men's leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee, who won his first European Tour title with a victory at 13th Beach Golf Club in Victoria, Australia.
Lee won by two shots over Ryan Fox on 19-under 269, earning full European Tour status with the victory. Lee joins his sister Minjee, who is a two-time champion of the Vic Open, as family winners of the tournament.
Marcus Fraser, Travis Smyth and Robin Sciot-Siegrist finished tied for third place on 14-under total.
Jake McLeod finished solo sixth, as Aussies and Kiwis dominated the day.
Lee won the €162,915.90 winner's share of the $1,100,000 purse.
ISPS Handa Vic Open recap notes
This is the one event on the LPGA and European Tour schedule during which men and women play on the same courses at the same time for equal prize money. This was the second year for the event.
A cut was made after 36 holes for both events: to the top 65 and ties in the men's event, per European Tour rules, and to the top 70 and ties for the LPGA, per their rules.
A cut was also made in both events after 54 holes to the top 35 and ties. The final rounds of the tournaments are played combined on the same course.
For the first time in event history, men and women were paired together in the final round.
2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open leaderboards and final results: LPGA Tour (women)
2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Min Woo Lee
|-19
|66
|67
|68
|68
|269
|€162,915.90
|2
|Ryan Fox
|-17
|67
|71
|69
|64
|271
|€108,608.60
|T3
|Marcus Fraser
|-14
|70
|65
|69
|70
|274
|€50,374.87
|T3
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-14
|66
|64
|76
|68
|274
|€50,374.87
|T3
|Travis Smyth
|-14
|65
|67
|72
|70
|274
|€50,374.87
|6
|Jake Mcleod
|-12
|65
|68
|76
|67
|276
|€34,677.52
|T7
|Darren Beck
|-11
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|€23,967.57
|T7
|Ashley Hall
|-11
|67
|68
|71
|71
|277
|€23,967.57
|T7
|Sam Horsfield
|-11
|70
|67
|73
|67
|277
|€23,967.57
|T7
|Jed Morgan (a)
|-11
|66
|67
|74
|70
|277
|€0
|T7
|Sami Valimaki
|-11
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|€23,967.57
|T12
|Nick Flanagan
|-10
|67
|67
|74
|70
|278
|€17,010.89
|T12
|Lucas Herbert
|-10
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|€17,010.89
|T12
|Niklas Lemke
|-10
|70
|67
|72
|69
|278
|€17,010.89
|T15
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-9
|63
|71
|76
|69
|279
|€13,947.99
|T15
|Daniel Hillier
|-9
|68
|70
|72
|69
|279
|€13,947.99
|T15
|Matthew Millar
|-9
|72
|66
|68
|73
|279
|€13,947.99
|T15
|Zach Murray
|-9
|66
|69
|73
|71
|279
|€13,947.99
|T15
|Anthony Quayle
|-9
|75
|64
|67
|73
|279
|€13,947.99
|T20
|Richard Green
|-8
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|€12,090.70
|T20
|Matthew Jordan
|-8
|72
|66
|69
|73
|280
|€12,090.70
|T22
|Cory Crawford
|-7
|70
|68
|72
|71
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Ben Eccles
|-7
|68
|70
|72
|71
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Jarryd Felton
|-7
|67
|67
|74
|73
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Rikard Karlberg
|-7
|69
|68
|70
|74
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Benjamin Poke
|-7
|68
|67
|74
|72
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Jason Scrivener
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|73
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Matthew Stieger
|-7
|67
|69
|73
|72
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Hideto Tanihara
|-7
|70
|67
|73
|71
|281
|€10,331.17
|T22
|Blake Windred
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|€10,331.17
|31
|Blake Collyer
|-6
|68
|67
|74
|73
|282
|€8,864.89
|32
|Scott Arnold
|-5
|68
|68
|72
|75
|283
|€8,571.63
|T33
|Peter Fowler
|-4
|69
|70
|71
|74
|284
|€7,985.12
|T33
|Andrew Martin
|-4
|66
|69
|73
|76
|284
|€7,985.12
|T33
|David Smail
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|75
|284
|€7,985.12
|T36
|Lincoln Tighe
|-3
|69
|69
|72
|75
|285
|€7,398.60
|T36
|Josh Younger
|-3
|68
|69
|73
|75
|285
|€7,398.60
|38
|Geoff Ogilvy
|-1
|67
|67
|76
|77
|287
|€7,105.35
|39
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-5
|67
|67
|77
|--
|211
|€6,421.09
|CUT
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|--
|211
|€6,421.09
|CUT
|Matthew Griffin
|-5
|65
|68
|78
|--
|211
|€6,421.09
|CUT
|Steven Jeffress
|-5
|67
|72
|72
|--
|211
|€6,421.09
|CUT
|Brad Kennedy
|-5
|66
|72
|73
|--
|211
|€6,421.09
|CUT
|Luke Toomey
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|--
|211
|€6,421.09
|CUT
|Derek Ackerman
|-4
|67
|69
|76
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Wil Besseling
|-4
|67
|69
|76
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Ashley Chesters
|-4
|69
|67
|76
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Sean Crocker
|-4
|67
|70
|75
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Martin Dive
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Peter Lonard
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Gareth Paddison
|-4
|67
|71
|74
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Cormac Sharvin
|-4
|70
|67
|75
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Lars Van Meijel
|-4
|68
|67
|77
|--
|212
|€4,954.81
|CUT
|Dave Coupland
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|--
|213
|€3,432.67
|CUT
|Michael Hendry
|-3
|67
|69
|77
|--
|213
|€3,432.67
|CUT
|Hugo Leon
|-3
|68
|68
|77
|--
|213
|€3,432.67
|CUT
|Aaron Townsend
|-3
|69
|70
|74
|--
|213
|€3,432.67
|CUT
|Justin Warren
|-3
|65
|72
|76
|--
|213
|€3,432.67
|CUT
|Shae Wools Cobb
|-3
|67
|67
|79
|--
|213
|€3,432.67
|CUT
|Kevin Yuan
|-3
|69
|68
|76
|--
|213
|€3,432.67
|CUT
|Stephen Allan
|-2
|70
|65
|79
|--
|214
|€2,755.39
|CUT
|Aaron Cockerill
|-2
|66
|71
|77
|--
|214
|€2,755.39
|CUT
|Denzel Ieremia
|-2
|70
|68
|76
|--
|214
|€2,755.39
|CUT
|Brett Rankin
|-2
|70
|67
|77
|--
|214
|€2,755.39
|CUT
|Nick Cullen
|-1
|68
|71
|76
|--
|215
|€2,462.13
|CUT
|Daniel Fox
|-1
|70
|68
|77
|--
|215
|€2,462.13
|CUT
|Andre Lautee (a)
|-1
|69
|67
|79
|--
|215
|€0
|CUT
|Ryan Mccarthy
|E
|68
|71
|77
|--
|216
|€2,150.54
|CUT
|Peter Wilson
|1
|67
|70
|80
|--
|217
|€2,148.10
|CUT
|Andrew Evans
|2
|66
|71
|81
|--
|218
|€2,143.52
|CUT
|Chang Gi Lee
|2
|68
|71
|79
|--
|218
|€2,143.52
|CUT
|Robbie Morrison
|6
|69
|70
|83
|--
|222
|€2,138.94