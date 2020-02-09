The 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship purse is set for $700,000, with the winner's share coming in at $126,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Web.com Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Country Club de Bogota Championship field is headed by the likes of Will Wilcox, Ryan Ruffels and more.

The event is played this year at the Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia.

This is the fourth event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a regular season of 24 events leading up to a three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series. During the regular-season events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout