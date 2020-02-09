2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner's share, prize money payout
02/09/2020 at 6:45 pm
The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is set for $7.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,404,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and more.

The 156-player pro-am field is split evenly each of the first three days onto the three tournament courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course. Each pro-am team completes one round on the three courses as assigned.

A cut is made after 54 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links. However, players in the top 65 and ties after 54 holes are paid from the purse and earn FedEx Cup points.

The pro-am portion of the event has its own $100,000 purse, paid to the top 25 teams that make the 54-hole cut and advance to Sunday. Only the pro is paid from that purse.

This is the sixth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the third in the last four played in California. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at three courses but hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nick Taylor -19 63 66 69 70 268 $1,404,000
2 Kevin Streelman -15 69 67 68 68 272 $850,200
3 Phil Mickelson -14 68 64 67 74 273 $538,200
4 Jason Day -11 67 64 70 75 276 $382,200
T5 Maverick McNealy -9 72 72 66 68 278 $277,388
T5 Daniel Berger -9 70 69 70 69 278 $277,388
T5 Matt Jones -9 68 73 65 72 278 $277,388
T5 Charl Schwartzel -9 67 66 73 72 278 $277,388
T9 Jordan Spieth -8 70 71 71 67 279 $220,350
T9 Lanto Griffin -8 67 68 71 73 279 $220,350
T11 Matthew NeSmith -7 68 71 69 72 280 $181,350
T11 Patrick Cantlay -7 66 69 72 73 280 $181,350
T11 Peter Malnati -7 70 69 66 75 280 $181,350
T14 J.B. Holmes -6 71 72 67 71 281 $138,450
T14 Kevin Na -6 75 67 68 71 281 $138,450
T14 Joel Dahmen -6 71 73 67 70 281 $138,450
T14 Max Homa -6 67 69 71 74 281 $138,450
T18 Joseph Bramlett -5 71 70 69 72 282 $96,219
T18 Chesson Hadley -5 71 67 72 72 282 $96,219
T18 Harry Higgs -5 66 69 74 73 282 $96,219
T18 Wyndham Clark -5 68 71 70 73 282 $96,219
T18 Zac Blair -5 69 69 73 71 282 $96,219
T18 Kurt Kitayama -5 69 69 69 75 282 $96,219
T18 Scott Piercy -5 68 66 72 76 282 $96,219
T25 Ben Martin -4 72 68 70 73 283 $58,667
T25 Chez Reavie -4 67 69 73 74 283 $58,667
T25 Kevin Chappell -4 68 67 74 74 283 $58,667
T25 Tim Wilkinson -4 69 70 70 74 283 $58,667
T25 Aaron Baddeley -4 68 69 71 75 283 $58,667
T25 Troy Merritt -4 69 70 73 71 283 $58,667
T25 Henrik Norlander -4 69 73 70 71 283 $58,667
T32 Tyler McCumber -3 71 70 69 74 284 $43,550
T32 Alexander Noren -3 69 67 74 74 284 $43,550
T32 Keith Mitchell -3 69 67 76 72 284 $43,550
T32 Dustin Johnson -3 69 65 72 78 284 $43,550
T32 Alex Cejka -3 69 73 70 72 284 $43,550
T32 Matt Every -3 70 66 68 80 284 $43,550
T38 Beau Hossler -2 68 72 70 75 285 $28,561
T38 Kevin Kisner -2 72 68 70 75 285 $28,561
T38 Chris Baker -2 69 64 76 76 285 $28,561
T38 Stewart Cink -2 69 72 70 74 285 $28,561
T38 Matt Kuchar -2 70 71 68 76 285 $28,561
T38 Seamus Power -2 72 68 71 74 285 $28,561
T38 Viktor Hovland -2 70 68 70 77 285 $28,561
T38 Vincent Whaley -2 71 73 67 74 285 $28,561
T38 Brandon Wu -2 69 66 76 74 285 $28,561
T38 Brian Gay -2 72 68 68 77 285 $28,561
T38 Rob Oppenheim -2 68 74 70 73 285 $28,561
T38 Cameron Davis -2 71 72 69 73 285 $28,561
T50 Sean O'Hair -1 73 65 71 77 286 $19,204
T50 Chase Seiffert -1 66 76 69 75 286 $19,204
T50 Adam Schenk -1 68 69 74 75 286 $19,204
T50 Lucas Glover -1 70 76 66 74 286 $19,204
T50 Doc Redman -1 73 67 72 74 286 $19,204
T55 Jim Herman E 67 73 70 77 287 $18,018
T55 Cameron Champ E 71 66 71 79 287 $18,018
T55 Michael Gligic E 72 71 69 75 287 $18,018
T55 Luke Donald E 72 71 69 75 287 $18,018
T55 Wes Roach E 69 73 70 75 287 $18,018
T60 Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 71 70 68 79 288 $17,472
T60 Tom Hoge 1 69 73 69 77 288 $17,472
T62 Jason Dufner 2 73 70 68 78 289 $17,160
T62 Aaron Wise 2 68 74 70 77 289 $17,160
T64 Paul Casey 3 71 65 73 81 290 $16,770
T64 Cameron Tringale 3 71 69 71 79 290 $16,770
T64 Xin-Jun Zhang 3 71 74 67 78 290 $16,770
67 John Senden 5 71 71 67 83 292 $16,458
68 Ryan Brehm 10 73 69 68 87 297 $16,302

