2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

02/09/2020 at 6:45 pm
The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is set for $7.8 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize pool is at $1,404,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $850,200.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, cut down to the players who were at 3-under 212 or better through three rounds.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

This week in particular, the 54-hole cut is to the top 60 and ties for the final round at Pebble Beach. With the shorter cut rule in place, no players were MDF'd with the top 60 against the top 65.

Additionally, there are 42 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nick Taylor -19 63 66 69 70 268 $1,404,000
2 Kevin Streelman -15 69 67 68 68 272 $850,200
3 Phil Mickelson -14 68 64 67 74 273 $538,200
4 Jason Day -11 67 64 70 75 276 $382,200
T5 Maverick McNealy -9 72 72 66 68 278 $277,388
T5 Daniel Berger -9 70 69 70 69 278 $277,388
T5 Matt Jones -9 68 73 65 72 278 $277,388
T5 Charl Schwartzel -9 67 66 73 72 278 $277,388
T9 Jordan Spieth -8 70 71 71 67 279 $220,350
T9 Lanto Griffin -8 67 68 71 73 279 $220,350
T11 Matthew NeSmith -7 68 71 69 72 280 $181,350
T11 Patrick Cantlay -7 66 69 72 73 280 $181,350
T11 Peter Malnati -7 70 69 66 75 280 $181,350
T14 J.B. Holmes -6 71 72 67 71 281 $138,450
T14 Kevin Na -6 75 67 68 71 281 $138,450
T14 Joel Dahmen -6 71 73 67 70 281 $138,450
T14 Max Homa -6 67 69 71 74 281 $138,450
T18 Joseph Bramlett -5 71 70 69 72 282 $96,219
T18 Chesson Hadley -5 71 67 72 72 282 $96,219
T18 Harry Higgs -5 66 69 74 73 282 $96,219
T18 Wyndham Clark -5 68 71 70 73 282 $96,219
T18 Zac Blair -5 69 69 73 71 282 $96,219
T18 Kurt Kitayama -5 69 69 69 75 282 $96,219
T18 Scott Piercy -5 68 66 72 76 282 $96,219
T25 Ben Martin -4 72 68 70 73 283 $58,667
T25 Chez Reavie -4 67 69 73 74 283 $58,667
T25 Kevin Chappell -4 68 67 74 74 283 $58,667
T25 Tim Wilkinson -4 69 70 70 74 283 $58,667
T25 Aaron Baddeley -4 68 69 71 75 283 $58,667
T25 Troy Merritt -4 69 70 73 71 283 $58,667
T25 Henrik Norlander -4 69 73 70 71 283 $58,667
T32 Tyler McCumber -3 71 70 69 74 284 $43,550
T32 Alexander Noren -3 69 67 74 74 284 $43,550
T32 Keith Mitchell -3 69 67 76 72 284 $43,550
T32 Dustin Johnson -3 69 65 72 78 284 $43,550
T32 Alex Cejka -3 69 73 70 72 284 $43,550
T32 Matt Every -3 70 66 68 80 284 $43,550
T38 Beau Hossler -2 68 72 70 75 285 $28,561
T38 Kevin Kisner -2 72 68 70 75 285 $28,561
T38 Chris Baker -2 69 64 76 76 285 $28,561
T38 Stewart Cink -2 69 72 70 74 285 $28,561
T38 Matt Kuchar -2 70 71 68 76 285 $28,561
T38 Seamus Power -2 72 68 71 74 285 $28,561
T38 Viktor Hovland -2 70 68 70 77 285 $28,561
T38 Vincent Whaley -2 71 73 67 74 285 $28,561
T38 Brandon Wu -2 69 66 76 74 285 $28,561
T38 Brian Gay -2 72 68 68 77 285 $28,561
T38 Rob Oppenheim -2 68 74 70 73 285 $28,561
T38 Cameron Davis -2 71 72 69 73 285 $28,561
T50 Sean O'Hair -1 73 65 71 77 286 $19,204
T50 Chase Seiffert -1 66 76 69 75 286 $19,204
T50 Adam Schenk -1 68 69 74 75 286 $19,204
T50 Lucas Glover -1 70 76 66 74 286 $19,204
T50 Doc Redman -1 73 67 72 74 286 $19,204
T55 Jim Herman E 67 73 70 77 287 $18,018
T55 Cameron Champ E 71 66 71 79 287 $18,018
T55 Michael Gligic E 72 71 69 75 287 $18,018
T55 Luke Donald E 72 71 69 75 287 $18,018
T55 Wes Roach E 69 73 70 75 287 $18,018
T60 Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 71 70 68 79 288 $17,472
T60 Tom Hoge 1 69 73 69 77 288 $17,472
T62 Jason Dufner 2 73 70 68 78 289 $17,160
T62 Aaron Wise 2 68 74 70 77 289 $17,160
T64 Paul Casey 3 71 65 73 81 290 $16,770
T64 Cameron Tringale 3 71 69 71 79 290 $16,770
T64 Xin-Jun Zhang 3 71 74 67 78 290 $16,770
67 John Senden 5 71 71 67 83 292 $16,458
68 Ryan Brehm 10 73 69 68 87 297 $16,302

