2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is set for $7.8 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize pool is at $1,404,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $850,200.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and more.
This tournament started with 156 players, cut down to the players who were at 3-under 212 or better through three rounds.
With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
This week in particular, the 54-hole cut is to the top 60 and ties for the final round at Pebble Beach. With the shorter cut rule in place, no players were MDF'd with the top 60 against the top 65.
Additionally, there are 42 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.
2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nick Taylor
|-19
|63
|66
|69
|70
|268
|$1,404,000
|2
|Kevin Streelman
|-15
|69
|67
|68
|68
|272
|$850,200
|3
|Phil Mickelson
|-14
|68
|64
|67
|74
|273
|$538,200
|4
|Jason Day
|-11
|67
|64
|70
|75
|276
|$382,200
|T5
|Maverick McNealy
|-9
|72
|72
|66
|68
|278
|$277,388
|T5
|Daniel Berger
|-9
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|$277,388
|T5
|Matt Jones
|-9
|68
|73
|65
|72
|278
|$277,388
|T5
|Charl Schwartzel
|-9
|67
|66
|73
|72
|278
|$277,388
|T9
|Jordan Spieth
|-8
|70
|71
|71
|67
|279
|$220,350
|T9
|Lanto Griffin
|-8
|67
|68
|71
|73
|279
|$220,350
|T11
|Matthew NeSmith
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|72
|280
|$181,350
|T11
|Patrick Cantlay
|-7
|66
|69
|72
|73
|280
|$181,350
|T11
|Peter Malnati
|-7
|70
|69
|66
|75
|280
|$181,350
|T14
|J.B. Holmes
|-6
|71
|72
|67
|71
|281
|$138,450
|T14
|Kevin Na
|-6
|75
|67
|68
|71
|281
|$138,450
|T14
|Joel Dahmen
|-6
|71
|73
|67
|70
|281
|$138,450
|T14
|Max Homa
|-6
|67
|69
|71
|74
|281
|$138,450
|T18
|Joseph Bramlett
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|72
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Chesson Hadley
|-5
|71
|67
|72
|72
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Harry Higgs
|-5
|66
|69
|74
|73
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Wyndham Clark
|-5
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Zac Blair
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|71
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Kurt Kitayama
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|75
|282
|$96,219
|T18
|Scott Piercy
|-5
|68
|66
|72
|76
|282
|$96,219
|T25
|Ben Martin
|-4
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Chez Reavie
|-4
|67
|69
|73
|74
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Kevin Chappell
|-4
|68
|67
|74
|74
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Tim Wilkinson
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|74
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Aaron Baddeley
|-4
|68
|69
|71
|75
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Troy Merritt
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|71
|283
|$58,667
|T25
|Henrik Norlander
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|71
|283
|$58,667
|T32
|Tyler McCumber
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|74
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Alexander Noren
|-3
|69
|67
|74
|74
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Keith Mitchell
|-3
|69
|67
|76
|72
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Dustin Johnson
|-3
|69
|65
|72
|78
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Alex Cejka
|-3
|69
|73
|70
|72
|284
|$43,550
|T32
|Matt Every
|-3
|70
|66
|68
|80
|284
|$43,550
|T38
|Beau Hossler
|-2
|68
|72
|70
|75
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Kevin Kisner
|-2
|72
|68
|70
|75
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Chris Baker
|-2
|69
|64
|76
|76
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Stewart Cink
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Matt Kuchar
|-2
|70
|71
|68
|76
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Seamus Power
|-2
|72
|68
|71
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Viktor Hovland
|-2
|70
|68
|70
|77
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Vincent Whaley
|-2
|71
|73
|67
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Brandon Wu
|-2
|69
|66
|76
|74
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Brian Gay
|-2
|72
|68
|68
|77
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Rob Oppenheim
|-2
|68
|74
|70
|73
|285
|$28,561
|T38
|Cameron Davis
|-2
|71
|72
|69
|73
|285
|$28,561
|T50
|Sean O'Hair
|-1
|73
|65
|71
|77
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Chase Seiffert
|-1
|66
|76
|69
|75
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Adam Schenk
|-1
|68
|69
|74
|75
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Lucas Glover
|-1
|70
|76
|66
|74
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Doc Redman
|-1
|73
|67
|72
|74
|286
|$19,204
|T55
|Jim Herman
|E
|67
|73
|70
|77
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Cameron Champ
|E
|71
|66
|71
|79
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Michael Gligic
|E
|72
|71
|69
|75
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Luke Donald
|E
|72
|71
|69
|75
|287
|$18,018
|T55
|Wes Roach
|E
|69
|73
|70
|75
|287
|$18,018
|T60
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1
|71
|70
|68
|79
|288
|$17,472
|T60
|Tom Hoge
|1
|69
|73
|69
|77
|288
|$17,472
|T62
|Jason Dufner
|2
|73
|70
|68
|78
|289
|$17,160
|T62
|Aaron Wise
|2
|68
|74
|70
|77
|289
|$17,160
|T64
|Paul Casey
|3
|71
|65
|73
|81
|290
|$16,770
|T64
|Cameron Tringale
|3
|71
|69
|71
|79
|290
|$16,770
|T64
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|3
|71
|74
|67
|78
|290
|$16,770
|67
|John Senden
|5
|71
|71
|67
|83
|292
|$16,458
|68
|Ryan Brehm
|10
|73
|69
|68
|87
|297
|$16,302