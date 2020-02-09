2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, winners
02/09/2020 at 6:44 pm
The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Kevin Streelman and his amateur partner Larry Fitzgerald, winning this event for the second time as a duo.

Streelman and Fitzgerald, a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, won on 33-under 254 total. Streelman, as the professional, won the $10,000 winning team's share of the $100,000 pro-am purse.

Phil Mickelson and Steve Young finished in second place, five shots behind Streelman and Fitzgerald.

Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack finished alone in third place, a shot behind Mickelson and the Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback.

Nick Taylor, who won the individual tournament, teamed up with Golf Digest Editor-in-Chief Jerry Tarde and finished tied for fourth place with two other teams.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL
1 Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald -33 61 63 64 66 254
2 Phil Mickelson and Steve Young -28 66 58 65 70 259
3 Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack -27 63 68 60 69 260
T4 Viktor Hovland and Justin Verlander -26 64 62 64 71 261
T4 Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater -26 63 64 63 71 261
T4 Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde -26 63 63 66 69 261
T7 Troy Merritt and Jimmy Dunne -25 66 63 66 67 262
T7 Nick Watney and Orlando Ashford -25 66 66 63 67 262
T9 Max Homa and Aaron Rodgers -24 64 64 65 70 263
T9 Luke Donald and Peyton Manning -24 67 65 63 68 263
11 Brian Gay and Chris Harrison -23 66 64 63 71 264
T12 Paul Casey and Don Colleran -22 65 61 67 72 265
T12 JB Holmes and Todd Wagner -22 65 68 64 68 265
T12 Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddy Cue -22 68 66 61 70 265
T12 Charl Schwartzel and Jeff Zucker -22 65 61 69 70 265
T12 Zack Sucher and Mark Miller -22 62 67 67 69 265
T17 Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley -21 65 63 67 71 266
T17 Chesson Hadley and Peter Ueberroth -21 66 61 70 69 266
19 Kevin Na and Alfonso Ribeiro -20 68 65 64 70 267
T20 Chris Baker and Mary Meeker -19 63 61 72 72 268
T20 Cameron Champ and George Roberts -19 65 63 68 72 268
T22 Jason Dufner and Colt Ford -18 69 64 62 74 269
T22 Jason Day and Jim Lentz -18 66 62 69 72 269
T22 Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros -18 66 65 65 73 269
25 Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky -12 67 62 68 78 275

