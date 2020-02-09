The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Kevin Streelman and his amateur partner Larry Fitzgerald, winning this event for the second time as a duo.
Streelman and Fitzgerald, a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, won on 33-under 254 total. Streelman, as the professional, won the $10,000 winning team's share of the $100,000 pro-am purse.
Phil Mickelson and Steve Young finished in second place, five shots behind Streelman and Fitzgerald.
Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack finished alone in third place, a shot behind Mickelson and the Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback.
Nick Taylor, who won the individual tournament, teamed up with Golf Digest Editor-in-Chief Jerry Tarde and finished tied for fourth place with two other teams.
2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, winners
Click header to sort
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|1
|Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald
|-33
|61
|63
|64
|66
|254
|2
|Phil Mickelson and Steve Young
|-28
|66
|58
|65
|70
|259
|3
|Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack
|-27
|63
|68
|60
|69
|260
|T4
|Viktor Hovland and Justin Verlander
|-26
|64
|62
|64
|71
|261
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater
|-26
|63
|64
|63
|71
|261
|T4
|Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde
|-26
|63
|63
|66
|69
|261
|T7
|Troy Merritt and Jimmy Dunne
|-25
|66
|63
|66
|67
|262
|T7
|Nick Watney and Orlando Ashford
|-25
|66
|66
|63
|67
|262
|T9
|Max Homa and Aaron Rodgers
|-24
|64
|64
|65
|70
|263
|T9
|Luke Donald and Peyton Manning
|-24
|67
|65
|63
|68
|263
|11
|Brian Gay and Chris Harrison
|-23
|66
|64
|63
|71
|264
|T12
|Paul Casey and Don Colleran
|-22
|65
|61
|67
|72
|265
|T12
|JB Holmes and Todd Wagner
|-22
|65
|68
|64
|68
|265
|T12
|Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddy Cue
|-22
|68
|66
|61
|70
|265
|T12
|Charl Schwartzel and Jeff Zucker
|-22
|65
|61
|69
|70
|265
|T12
|Zack Sucher and Mark Miller
|-22
|62
|67
|67
|69
|265
|T17
|Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley
|-21
|65
|63
|67
|71
|266
|T17
|Chesson Hadley and Peter Ueberroth
|-21
|66
|61
|70
|69
|266
|19
|Kevin Na and Alfonso Ribeiro
|-20
|68
|65
|64
|70
|267
|T20
|Chris Baker and Mary Meeker
|-19
|63
|61
|72
|72
|268
|T20
|Cameron Champ and George Roberts
|-19
|65
|63
|68
|72
|268
|T22
|Jason Dufner and Colt Ford
|-18
|69
|64
|62
|74
|269
|T22
|Jason Day and Jim Lentz
|-18
|66
|62
|69
|72
|269
|T22
|Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros
|-18
|66
|65
|65
|73
|269
|25
|Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky
|-12
|67
|62
|68
|78
|275