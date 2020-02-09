The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Kevin Streelman and his amateur partner Larry Fitzgerald, winning this event for the second time as a duo.

Streelman and Fitzgerald, a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, won on 33-under 254 total. Streelman, as the professional, won the $10,000 winning team's share of the $100,000 pro-am purse.

Phil Mickelson and Steve Young finished in second place, five shots behind Streelman and Fitzgerald.

Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack finished alone in third place, a shot behind Mickelson and the Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback.

Nick Taylor, who won the individual tournament, teamed up with Golf Digest Editor-in-Chief Jerry Tarde and finished tied for fourth place with two other teams.

RELATED: 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro leaderboard

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, winners

Click header to sort