2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Final round

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round tee times are out for the Sunday finale, and, as always, we have a mix of professionals going it alone and pro-am teams vying for victory.

After 54 holes, a cut was made in the pro tournament to the top 60 players and ties (though the top 65 and ties get paid) and in the pro-am tournament to the top 25 teams for the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

On this day, there's a mixture of different groups.

Going off the 10th tee in the final tee times is the pro-am teams who made the cut with a pro who didn't make the cut. There are some foursomes of all pros. There are some foursomes of two pro-am teams.

The leaders go off the first tee in the final pairings, with their amateur partner if they made the cut.

With players going off the first and 10th tees, the final group is Nick Taylor and his amateur partner Jerry Tarde, as well Phil Mickelson and his amateur partner Steve Young going off at 9:50 a.m.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times for Round 4

All times are Pacific, * denotes pro missed 54-hole cut

No. 1

7:26 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley, Beau Hossler, Jim Herman

7:38 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sean O'Hair, Chris Baker and Mary Meeker

7:50 a.m. -- Paul Casey and Don Colleran, John Senden, Kevin Chappell

8:02 a.m. -- Tim Wilkinson, Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs, Daniel Berger

8:14 a.m. -- Matthew NeSmith, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddy Cue

8:26 a.m. -- Cameron Champ and George Roberts, Viktor Hovland and Justin Verlander

8:38 a.m. -- Brian Gay and Chris Harrison, Aaron Baddeley

8:50 a.m. -- Max Homa and Aaron Rodgers, Kurt Kitayama

9:02 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Scott Piercy, Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater

9:14 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky, Charl Schwartzel and Jeff Zucker

9:26 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin

9:38 a.m. -- Jason Day and Jim Lentz, Matt Every

9:50 a.m. -- Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde, Phil Mickelson and Steve Young

No. 10