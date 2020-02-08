2020 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., near Los Angeles.
The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by host Tiger Woods, forthcoming No. 1 Rory McIlroy and nine of the world top 10.
This is a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this being the biggest tournament of the West Coast Swing.
JB Holmes is the defending champion of this event, which has previously been the Los Angeles Open, Nissan Open and Genesis Open.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. With the move to an invitational, there are no longer Monday qualifiers. However, a college showcase will determine a portion of the field.
The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 The Genesis Invitational field
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Charles Howell III
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Kyongjun Moon
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sepp Straka
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Tiger Woods
Top 50 players in 2020 The Genesis Invitational field
- 1. Brooks Koepka
- 2. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Justin Thomas
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 6. Tiger Woods
- 8. Patrick Cantlay
- 9. Xander Schauffele
- 10. Justin Rose
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Patrick Reed
- 15. Adam Scott
- 18. Bryson DeChambeau
- 19. Marc Leishman
- 20. Paul Casey
- 21. Matt Kuchar
- 22. Francesco Molinari
- 23. Hideki Matsuyama
- 25. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 28. Kevin Na
- 29. Abraham Ancer
- 31. Danny Willett
- 33. Sungjae Im
- 35. Cameron Smith
- 39. Sergio Garcia
- 41. Chez Reavie
- 44. Bubba Watson
- 45. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 46. Jason Day
- 49. Erik van Rooyen