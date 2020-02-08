2020 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., near Los Angeles.

The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by host Tiger Woods, forthcoming No. 1 Rory McIlroy and nine of the world top 10.

This is a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this being the biggest tournament of the West Coast Swing.

JB Holmes is the defending champion of this event, which has previously been the Los Angeles Open, Nissan Open and Genesis Open.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. With the move to an invitational, there are no longer Monday qualifiers. However, a college showcase will determine a portion of the field.

The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 The Genesis Invitational field

Abraham Ancer

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Charles Howell III

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Kyongjun Moon

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sepp Straka

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Tiger Woods

