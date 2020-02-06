2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout (men and women)
2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout (men and women)

02/06/2020 at 9:49 am
The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open purse is set for AUD$1,600,000 or $1,100,000, with the winner's share coming in at $183,330 for the men -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart -- and $165,000 for the women -- equal to the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa Vic Open field is headed by on the men's side by Wade Ormsby and Haotong Li, while the women's field is headlined by Minjee Lee and Georgia Hall.

There are simultaneous men's and women's events unfolding on the same course for equal $1,100,000 purses.

After 36 holes, a cut is made to the top 65 and ties in both fields, and then a 54-hole cut is made to the top 35 and ties for the final round.

All players making the 36-hole cut are paid. However, the payout is different between the two tours because the European Tour cuts after 36 holes to the top 65 and ties, while the LPGA cuts to the top 70 and ties.

The event is played at 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia.

POS WOMEN $ MEN $
1 $165,000 $183,330
2 $102,353 $122,220
3 $74,250 $68,860
4 $57,438 $55,000
5 $46,231 $46,640
6 $37,825 $38,500
7 $31,661 $33,000
8 $27,739 $27,500
9 $24,937 $24,640
10 $22,695 $22,000
11 $21,014 $20,240
12 $19,613 $18,920
13 $18,380 $17,710
14 $17,259 $16,830
15 $16,250 $16,170
16 $15,354 $15,510
17 $14,570 $14,850
18 $13,897 $14,190
19 $13,337 $13,640
20 $12,888 $13,200
21 $12,441 $12,760
22 $11,992 $12,430
23 $11,544 $12,100
24 $11,095 $11,770
25 $10,703 $11,440
26 $10,311 $11,110
27 $9,918 $10,780
28 $9,526 $10,450
29 $9,134 $10,120
30 $8,798 $9,790
31 $8,462 $9,460
32 $8,125 $9,130
33 $7,789 $8,800
34 $7,453 $8,470
35 $7,173 $8,250
36 $6,892 $8,030
37 $6,613 $7,810
38 $6,332 $7,590
39 $6,052 $7,370
40 $5,828 $7,150
41 $5,604 $6,930
42 $5,380 $6,710
43 $5,155 $6,490
44 $4,931 $6,270
45 $4,763 $6,050
46 $4,595 $5,830
47 $4,427 $5,610
48 $4,259 $5,390
49 $4,090 $5,170
50 $3,922 $4,950
51 $3,811 $4,730
52 $3,698 $4,510
53 $3,586 $4,290
54 $3,475 $4,070
55 $3,362 $3,850
56 $3,250 $3,630
57 $3,138 $3,410
58 $3,026 $3,300
59 $2,914 $3,190
60 $2,802 $3,080
61 $2,746 $2,970
62 $2,689 $2,860
63 $2,634 $2,750
64 $2,578 $2,640
65 $2,521 $2,530
66 $2,466 --
67 $2,410 --
68 $2,353 --
69 $2,297 --
70 $2,242 --

