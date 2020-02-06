2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout (men and women)

The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open purse is set for AUD$1,600,000 or $1,100,000, with the winner's share coming in at $183,330 for the men -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart -- and $165,000 for the women -- equal to the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa Vic Open field is headed by on the men's side by Wade Ormsby and Haotong Li, while the women's field is headlined by Minjee Lee and Georgia Hall.

There are simultaneous men's and women's events unfolding on the same course for equal $1,100,000 purses.

After 36 holes, a cut is made to the top 65 and ties in both fields, and then a 54-hole cut is made to the top 35 and ties for the final round.

All players making the 36-hole cut are paid. However, the payout is different between the two tours because the European Tour cuts after 36 holes to the top 65 and ties, while the LPGA cuts to the top 70 and ties.

The event is played at 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia.

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout