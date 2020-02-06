The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is set for $7.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,404,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and more.

The 156-player pro-am field is split evenly each of the first three days onto the three tournament courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course. Each pro-am team completes one round on the three courses as assigned.

A cut is made after 54 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links. However, players in the top 65 and ties after 54 holes are paid from the purse and earn FedEx Cup points.

The pro-am portion of the event has its own $100,000 purse, paid to the top 25 teams that make the 54-hole cut and advance to Sunday. Only the pro is paid from that purse.

This is the sixth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the third in the last four played in California. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at three courses but hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner's share, prize money payout