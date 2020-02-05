2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins with the celebrities and CEOs playing with golf's best at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut to the top 60 players and ties after 54 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, consolidated onto Pebble Beach Golf Links for the final round.

Phil Mickelson is defending champion, as a world-class fielding including Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth seek out a big win.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 3-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 1-2:45 p.m. before CBS takes over at 3 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV times and schedule.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern