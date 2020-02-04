2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars and billionaires are out this week alongside the PGA Tour's best for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously taking part in a pro-am competition, each teaming up with an amateur partner. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 60 and ties among the pros and the top 25 pro-am teams before the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times: Round 2 | Round 3

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times for Round 1

All times are Pacific

Spyglass Hill

No. 1

Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater (2), Adam Hadwin and Doug Mackenzie (3) -- 8:00 a.m.

Jim Furyk and Tony Romo (0), Daniel Berger and Josh Duhamel (9) -- 8:11 a.m.

Phil Mickelson and Aneel Bhusri (9), Brandt Snedeker and Steve Young (14) -- 8:22 a.m.

Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald (8), Troy Merritt and Jimmy Dunne (5) -- 8:33 a.m.

Chad Campbell and Huey Lewis (11), Chris Stroud and Pat Monahan (12) -- 8:44 a.m.

Kevin Chappell and Eli Manning (10), Luke Donald and Peyton Manning (8) -- 8:55 a.m.

D.A. Points and Bill Murray (16), Pat Perez and Michael Lund (5) -- 9:06 a.m.

Charley Hoffman and Chris O'Donnell (7), Max Homa and Aaron Rodgers (9) -- 9:17 a.m.

David Hearn and Thomas Keller (18), Zac Blair and Kira K. Dixon (15) -- 9:28 a.m.

Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley (6), Lanto Griffin and Macklemore (15) -- 9:39 a.m.

Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen (2), Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky (9) -- 9:50 a.m.

Steve Stricker and Toby Keith (16), Jason Dufner and Colt Ford (4) -- 10:01 a.m.

Sebastian Cappelen and Larry The Cable Guy (14), Michael Gligic and Ray Romano (15) -- 10:12 a.m.

No. 10