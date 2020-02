The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 156 professionals with 156 amateurs for at least the first three rounds of the tournament.

Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.

Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky, D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Kevin Streelmand and Larry Fitzgerald, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen, Kevin Chappell and Eli Manning.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams