2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open men’s betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open betting odds have been released for the week at 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia.

The betting favorite this week is Brad Kennedy, as the Aussie comes into the week as a 13-to-1 (+1300) shot to win in this European Tour co-sanctioned event.

Haotong Li and Lucas Herbert are both at 15-to-1, while Jason Scrivener is at 17-to-1.

Up-and-comer Min Woo Lee is 19-to-1, with long-hitting Ryan Fox at 21-to-1.

This week, the European Tour and LPGA Tour come together at 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia, for simultaneous tournaments for men and women with the same purse on the same course.

Australian men have been winning at a tremendous clip to start the season, and they're among the favorites this week.

Wade Ormsby: Already a winner in 2020 at the Hong Kong Open, Ormsby could be a great play this week.

Min Woo Lee: I'm irrationally high on Min Woo Lee, perhaps, but he's going to break through soon and start his ascent.

John Catlin: The American does tremendously well on the Asian Tour, but it doesn't always translate to the European Tour -- except in weaker fields like this one.

Ryan Fox: Fox is so long that, in the right conditions, he could dominate this event.

