2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open men’s betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open betting odds have been released for the week at 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia.
The betting favorite this week is Brad Kennedy, as the Aussie comes into the week as a 13-to-1 (+1300) shot to win in this European Tour co-sanctioned event.
Haotong Li and Lucas Herbert are both at 15-to-1, while Jason Scrivener is at 17-to-1.
Up-and-comer Min Woo Lee is 19-to-1, with long-hitting Ryan Fox at 21-to-1.
2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open expert picks and bets
This week, the European Tour and LPGA Tour come together at 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia, for simultaneous tournaments for men and women with the same purse on the same course.
Australian men have been winning at a tremendous clip to start the season, and they're among the favorites this week.
Win bets
Make a risk-free first bet of up to $500 with BETMGMSPORTSBOOK
Can register anywhere, but must be in New Jersey to place a wager
Wade Ormsby: Already a winner in 2020 at the Hong Kong Open, Ormsby could be a great play this week.
Min Woo Lee: I'm irrationally high on Min Woo Lee, perhaps, but he's going to break through soon and start his ascent.
John Catlin: The American does tremendously well on the Asian Tour, but it doesn't always translate to the European Tour -- except in weaker fields like this one.
Ryan Fox: Fox is so long that, in the right conditions, he could dominate this event.
2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open betting odds
- Brad Kennedy: +1300
- Haotong Li: +1500
- Lucas Herbert: +1500
- Jason Scrivener: +1700
- Min Woo Lee: +1900
- Ryan Fox: +2100
- Wade Ormsby: +2300
- Sam Horsfield: +2600
- Connor Syme: +2600
- Louis De Jager: +2600
- John Catlin: +2900
- Andrew Dodt: +2900
- Anthony Quayle: +3400
- Denzel Ieremia: +3400
- Blake Windred: +3600
- Travis Smyth: +3600
- Matthew Jordan: +4100
- Matthew Griffin: +4100
- Dimitrios Papadatos: +4600
- Nick Cullen: +5100
- Sean Crocker: +5600
- Maverick Antcliff: +5600
- Ashley Chesters: +6100
- Brett Rumford: +6100
- Matthew Millar: +6100
- Suradit Yongchareon Chai: +6700
- Hideto Tanihara: +6700
- David Law: +7200
- Cormac Sharvin: +7200
- Wil Besseling: +7200
- Jake McLeod: +7700
- Yi Keun Chang: +7700
- Nick Flanagan: +8200
- Marcus Fraser: +8200
- Michael Sim: +8200
- Michael Hendry: +8200
- Terry Pilkadaris: +10200
- Zach Murray: +10200
- James Marchesani: +10200
- Ben Eccles: +10200
- Hugo Leon: +11200
- Jarryd Felton: +11200
- Alejandro Canizares: +11200
- Rikard Karlberg: +11200
- Joel Sjoholm: +11200
- Josh Geary: +12800
- David Brandson: +12800
- David Micheluzzi: +12800
- Josh Younger: +12800
- Darren Beck: +12800
- Niklas Lemke: +14100
- Brett Rankin: +14100
- Tom Power-Horan: +14100
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +14100
- Steven Jeffress: +14100
- Darius Van Driel: +15100
- Nick Voke: +15100
- Aaron Cockerill: +15100
- Garrick Porteous: +15100
- Benjamin Poke: +15100
- Richard Green: +15100
- Ashley Hall: +16100
- Matthew Stieger: +17600
- Dylan Perry: +17600
- Jordan Zunic: +17600
- Blake Proverbs: +17600
- Brady Watt: +20100
- Andrew Martin: +20100
- Stephen Allan: +20100
- Peter Lonard: +20100
- Sami Valimaki: +20100
- Max McCardle: +20100
- Geoff Ogilvy: +20100
- Justin Warren: +20100
- Aaron Pike: +20100
- Blake Collyer: +20100
- Cory Crawford: +20100
- Campbell Rawson: +20100
- David Smail: +20100
- Janne Kaske: +20100
- Daniel Nisbet: +22600
- Daniel Gale: +22600
- James Anstiss: +22600
- Jason Norris: +22600
- Daniel Hiller: +25100
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist: +25100
- Lars van Meijel: +25100
- Simon Hawkes: +25100
- Gareth Paddison: +25100
- Andre Lautee: +25100
- Peter Fowler: +25100
- Luke Toomey: +25100
- Louis Dobbelaar: +25100
- Matt Jager: +27600
- Daniel Fox: +27600
- Aaron Townsend: +27600
- Taylor MacDonald: +27600
- Peter Wilson: +27600
- Ryan Chisnall: +27600
- Jonathan Caldwell: +30100
- Cameron John: +30100
- John Lyras: +30100
- Ryan Mccarthy: +30100
- Robert Hogan: +35100
- Su Ching-Hung: +40100
- Yung Hua Liu: +40100
- Dave Coupland: +40100
- Peter Cooke: +40100
- Nick O Hern: +40100
- Charlie Dann: +40100
- Kade McBride: +40100
- Scott Arnold: +40100
- Shae Wools-Cobb: +40100
- Jediah Morgan: +40100
- Yu-Cheng Hsu: +40100
- Dale Whitnell: +50100
- Lincoln Tighe: +50100
- Callan OReilly: +50100
- Derek Ackerman: +50100
- Alexander Simpson: +50100
- Dale Williamson: +50100
- Ryan Woodward: +50100
- Chang Gi Lee: +50100
- Jay Mackenzie: +50100
- Matt Dowling: +50100
- Lloyd Radcliffe: +50100
- Josh Clarke: +60100
- James Grierson: +60100
- Harry Bateman: +60100
- Martin Dive: +60100
- Anthony Marchesani: +75100
- Andrew Evans: +75100
- Dale Brandt-Richards: +75100
- Peter O Malley: +75100
- Linus Yip: +100100
- Kyle Michel: +100100
- Hyunsik Kong: +100100
- Quinton Howe: +100100
- Luke Brown: +100100