2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds have been released for the week at three courses, including the host, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds to start the week as a two-time champion at Pebble.
Patrick Cantlay is second favorite this week at 13-to-1, while Paul Casey is at 14-to-1.
Last year's champion, Phil Mickelson, is 24-to-1 as he comes off at T-3 finish in Saudi Arabia.
This week, the PGA Tour competes in another pro-am format, marking the third multi-course tournament in the last four on the schedule.
There are three courses in the rotation -- Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club -- which is played by each player once in each of the first three rounds before a cut is made to the top 60 and ties for the final round.
Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick hasn't quite translated to America, but the volume of runner-up finishes he has in the last two years suggests he can hang.
Graeme McDowell: McDowell won in Saudi Arabia to get back inside the top 50 in the world. He's won here big in the past. He could be tired.
Russell Knox: Knox has been on the come for a while now, and he has a good record here in the past. Building distance can only help his game.
JB Holmes: Holmes has been faring well at two courses he's enjoyed in the past. Why can't it be three for three? A good each-way bet.
- Dustin Johnson: +750
- Patrick Cantlay: +1300
- Paul Casey: +1400
- Jason Day: +1900
- Brandt Snedeker: +2000
- Matt Kuchar: +2100
- Phil Mickelson: +2400
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2400
- Branden Grace: +3000
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Graeme Mcdowell: +3700
- Cameron Champ: +3700
- Jordan Spieth: +4100
- Daniel Berger: +4200
- Alex Noren: +4200
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +4200
- Kevin Kisner: +4600
- Russell Knox: +4800
- Adam Hadwin: +5300
- Max Homa: +5500
- Jim Furyk: +5800
- Kurt Kitayama: +5800
- Chez Reavie: +6100
- Scott Stallings: +6900
- Lucas Glover: +6900
- Tom Hoge: +7300
- Kevin Na: +7400
- J B Holmes: +7400
- Scott Piercy: +7500
- Pat Perez: +7800
- Nate Lashley: +8200
- Vaughn Taylor: +8400
- Andrew Putnam: +8400
- Patrick Rodgers: +10200
- Andrew Landry: +10200
- Kevin Streelman: +10400
- Lanto Griffin: +10400
- Sung Kang: +11500
- Harry Higgs: +11500
- Cameron Davis: +11500
- Nick Watney: +11500
- Maverick McNealy: +11500
- Adam Long: +12300
- Jimmy Walker: +12900
- Charley Hoffman: +12900
- Beau Hossler: +12900
- Joel Dahmen: +14500
- Aaron Wise: +14500
- Wyndham Clark: +15400
- Xinjun Zhang: +15600
- Matthew Nesmith: +16600
- Nick Taylor: +16600
- Mark Hubbard: +17900
- Harold Varner: +17900
- Chesson Hadley: +18200
- Henrik Norlander: +18200
- Brian Stuard: +18200
- Matt Jones: +18200
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +18200
- Cameron Tringale: +18200
- Charl Schwartzel: +18200
- Brian Gay: +19300
- Sebastian Cappelen: +20500
- Ted Potter Jr: +20500
- Rob Oppenheim: +20500
- Kevin Chappell: +20900
- Adam Schenk: +20900
- Sean OHair: +20900
- Chase Seiffert: +20900
- Bill Haas: +20900
- Brandon Hagy: +22100
- Bo Hoag: +22100
- Aaron Baddeley: +23100
- Keith Mitchell: +23100
- Jason Dufner: +23100
- Tyler Duncan: +23100
- Zac Blair: +23100
- Michael Thompson: +23100
- David Hearn: +23100
- Hank Lebioda: +23100
- Tim Wilkinson: +23100
- Chris Kirk: +23100
- James Hahn: +24500
- Doc Redman: +25700
- Peter Uihlein: +25700
- J J Spaun: +25700
- Brandon Wu: +25700
- Richy Werenski: +25700
- Ryan Armour: +25700
- Chris Stroud: +25700
- Ben Martin: +25700
- Roberto Castro: +25700
- Si Woo Kim: +26900
- Troy Merritt: +26900
- Brice Garnett: +28400
- Austin Cook: +28400
- Joseph Bramlett: +28400
- Scott Brown: +29200
- Stewart Cink: +31000
- Mark Anderson: +31000
- Tyler McCumber: +31000
- D J Trahan: +31000
- Steve Stricker: +31000
- Luke Donald: +31000
- Fabian Gomez: +31000
- Anirban Lahiri: +31000
- Josh Teater: +31000
- Robert Streb: +31000
- Isaiah Salinda: +31000
- Chad Campbell: +31000
- Sam Saunders: +31000
- Rhein Gibson: +31000
- Alex Cejka: +31000
- David Lingmerth: +31000
- Justin Suh: +31000
- Seamus Power: +31000
- Matt Every: +36400
- Kramer Hickok: +36400
- Wes Roach: +36400
- Johnson Wagner: +36400
- Dominic Bozzelli: +36400
- Doug Ghim: +38600
- K J Choi: +38600
- Ryan Brehm: +41800
- Kyoung Hoon Lee: +41800
- Peter Malnati: +41800
- Padraig Harrington: +41800
- Jim Herman: +41800
- Ricky Barnes: +41800
- Zack Sucher: +41800
- Greg Chalmers: +41800
- Satoshi Kodaira: +41800
- Rod Pampling: +41800
- Scott Harrington: +47700
- George Mcneill: +52700
- Chris Baker: +52700
- Mackenzie Hughes: +52700
- Robert Garrigus: +52700
- Kristoffer Ventura: +52700
- Jonathan Byrd: +52700
- Michael Gligic: +52700
- Ben Taylor: +63900
- Michael Gellerman: +63900
- Hunter Mahan: +63900
- Vincent Whaley: +81200
- John Merrick: +81200
- Smylie Kaufman: +81200
- Martin Trainer: +100100
- Kevin Stadler: +111200
- D A Points: +111200
- Nelson Ledesma: +111200
- Bo Van Pelt: +111200
- John Senden: +125100
- David Duval: +200100