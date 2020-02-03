2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds have been released for the week at three courses, including the host, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds to start the week as a two-time champion at Pebble.

Patrick Cantlay is second favorite this week at 13-to-1, while Paul Casey is at 14-to-1.

Last year's champion, Phil Mickelson, is 24-to-1 as he comes off at T-3 finish in Saudi Arabia.

This week, the PGA Tour competes in another pro-am format, marking the third multi-course tournament in the last four on the schedule.

There are three courses in the rotation -- Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club -- which is played by each player once in each of the first three rounds before a cut is made to the top 60 and ties for the final round.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick hasn't quite translated to America, but the volume of runner-up finishes he has in the last two years suggests he can hang.

Graeme McDowell: McDowell won in Saudi Arabia to get back inside the top 50 in the world. He's won here big in the past. He could be tired.

Russell Knox: Knox has been on the come for a while now, and he has a good record here in the past. Building distance can only help his game.

JB Holmes: Holmes has been faring well at two courses he's enjoyed in the past. Why can't it be three for three? A good each-way bet.

