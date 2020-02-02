How to watch the PGA Tour golf while CBS is showing college basketball, other sports

You've tuned to CBS expecting to see the PGA Tour golf action. Instead of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, you've found 12 minutes left in the second half of yet another college basketball game. It's going to be a long while until that game ends and the golf comes on.

So, if you want to watch CBS' PGA Tour coverage while college basketball ends up, what do you do?

Fortunately, CBS has realized this is going to happen during college basketball season, so they start the golf broadcast on time, as scheduled, and stream it on CBSSports.com and PGATour.com.

Golf Channel also stays on air when possible to continue showing golf beyond their normal coverage window.

Then, if you have Apple AirPlay or Google Home/Chromecast, you can cast the video to your TV and watch just like you would if you turned on the on-the-air channel.

And, if you find yourself frustrated by the 30-minute coverage gap between Golf Channel early weekend round coverage and CBS' afternoon coverage, then you can go to PGA Tour Live and stream the 30 minutes of international feed coverage sent overseas for free.

It's not a perfect solution, but you can still watch golf while a college basketball game is on CBS' air.