2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is set for $7.3 million, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Waste Management Phoenix Open prize pool is at $1,314,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $795,700.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-under 141 or better through two rounds.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

Additionally, there are 54 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout