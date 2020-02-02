2020 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Graeme McDowell, who won in the second-year controversial European Tour event at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.
McDowell won the tournament by two shots, beating defending champion Dustin Johnson with a 72-hole total of 12-under 268. McDowell closed with an even-par 70 on a difficult scoring day to win the title.
Johnson's eagle on the final hole jumped him into solo second place, leapfrogging Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters and Gavin Green on 10-under total.
Five players, including Abraham Ancer and Sergio Garcia, finished tied for sixth place.
McDowell won the $583,330 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.
Saudi International recap notes
For McDowell, this is his first win since 2014, when he won the French Open for the second time in his career after a successful title defense.
With the win, McDowell should move back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, setting him to make a return trip to the Masters in April.
A total of 76 players made the 36-hole cut on 1-over 141 or better.
The European Tour leaves the Arabian Peninsula after three weeks there, moving to Australia next week for the ISPS Handa Vic Open.
2020 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Graeme McDowell
|-12
|64
|68
|66
|70
|268
|€529,337.57
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|-10
|67
|68
|68
|67
|270
|€352,885.66
|T3
|Gavin Green
|-9
|64
|67
|70
|70
|271
|€164,095.58
|T3
|Phil Mickelson
|-9
|66
|70
|68
|67
|271
|€164,095.58
|T3
|Thomas Pieters
|-9
|70
|67
|69
|65
|271
|€164,095.58
|T6
|Abraham Ancer
|-7
|69
|70
|67
|67
|273
|€84,101.63
|T6
|Thomas Detry
|-7
|73
|66
|65
|69
|273
|€84,101.63
|T6
|Victor Dubuisson
|-7
|69
|65
|65
|74
|273
|€84,101.63
|T6
|Ross Fisher
|-7
|66
|68
|71
|68
|273
|€84,101.63
|T6
|Sergio Garcia
|-7
|69
|68
|70
|66
|273
|€84,101.63
|T11
|Dean Burmester
|-6
|71
|68
|68
|67
|274
|€56,533.58
|T11
|Matthieu Pavon
|-6
|68
|71
|67
|68
|274
|€56,533.58
|T13
|Martin Kaymer
|-5
|73
|64
|73
|65
|275
|€47,799.46
|T13
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-5
|69
|68
|74
|64
|275
|€47,799.46
|T13
|Shane Lowry
|-5
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|€47,799.46
|T13
|Ashun Wu
|-5
|71
|66
|68
|70
|275
|€47,799.46
|T17
|Brooks Koepka
|-4
|70
|69
|65
|72
|276
|€40,335.75
|T17
|Ian Poulter
|-4
|72
|68
|65
|71
|276
|€40,335.75
|T17
|Jack Senior
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|65
|276
|€40,335.75
|T17
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-4
|65
|71
|71
|69
|276
|€40,335.75
|T21
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-3
|68
|73
|67
|69
|277
|€34,460.07
|T21
|Steven Brown
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|67
|277
|€34,460.07
|T21
|Stephen Gallacher
|-3
|70
|71
|70
|66
|277
|€34,460.07
|T21
|Haotong Li
|-3
|70
|71
|70
|66
|277
|€34,460.07
|T21
|Richard Mcevoy
|-3
|69
|68
|71
|69
|277
|€34,460.07
|T21
|Richie Ramsay
|-3
|70
|70
|69
|68
|277
|€34,460.07
|T27
|Adri Arnaus
|-2
|65
|74
|67
|72
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Alexander Björk
|-2
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Grant Forrest
|-2
|73
|66
|66
|73
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Ryan Fox
|-2
|66
|75
|69
|68
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Benjamin Hebert
|-2
|71
|69
|67
|71
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Lucas Herbert
|-2
|67
|71
|72
|68
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|David Howell
|-2
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Adrian Meronk
|-2
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Renato Paratore
|-2
|68
|65
|70
|75
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Aaron Rai
|-2
|66
|71
|71
|70
|278
|€26,534.40
|T27
|Andy Sullivan
|-2
|66
|71
|73
|68
|278
|€26,534.40
|T38
|Sean Crocker
|-1
|68
|68
|72
|71
|279
|€20,326.68
|T38
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-1
|67
|69
|73
|70
|279
|€20,326.68
|T38
|Alexander Levy
|-1
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|€20,326.68
|T38
|Adrian Otaegui
|-1
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|€20,326.68
|T38
|Victor Perez
|-1
|65
|65
|73
|76
|279
|€20,326.68
|T38
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-1
|65
|73
|72
|69
|279
|€20,326.68
|T44
|Sebastian Heisele
|E
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|€15,880.22
|T44
|Francesco Laporta
|E
|67
|68
|72
|73
|280
|€15,880.22
|T44
|Joost Luiten
|E
|67
|72
|71
|70
|280
|€15,880.22
|T44
|James Morrison
|E
|69
|68
|73
|70
|280
|€15,880.22
|T44
|Matthias Schwab
|E
|69
|72
|66
|73
|280
|€15,880.22
|T44
|Henrik Stenson
|E
|65
|70
|70
|75
|280
|€15,880.22
|T44
|Matt Wallace
|E
|70
|68
|71
|71
|280
|€15,880.22
|T44
|Jeff Winther
|E
|69
|68
|72
|71
|280
|€15,880.22
|T52
|Maverick Antcliff
|1
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|€12,068.97
|T52
|Ernie Els
|1
|72
|69
|70
|70
|281
|€12,068.97
|T52
|Nacho Elvira
|1
|72
|66
|72
|71
|281
|€12,068.97
|T52
|Connor Syme
|1
|69
|71
|69
|72
|281
|€12,068.97
|T56
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2
|69
|70
|73
|70
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Ashley Chesters
|2
|73
|67
|69
|73
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|2
|69
|69
|71
|73
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Lorenzo Gagli
|2
|73
|66
|72
|71
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Justin Harding
|2
|68
|73
|67
|74
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Jazz Janewattananond
|2
|68
|66
|76
|72
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Marcus Kinhult
|2
|67
|68
|78
|69
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Edoardo Molinari
|2
|71
|69
|72
|70
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Kalle Samooja
|2
|72
|68
|71
|71
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Jordan Smith
|2
|71
|67
|67
|77
|282
|€8,604.19
|T56
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|2
|68
|72
|69
|73
|282
|€8,604.19
|T67
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|3
|74
|67
|71
|71
|283
|€6,510.89
|T67
|Justin Walters
|3
|71
|65
|75
|72
|283
|€6,510.89
|69
|Scott Jamieson
|4
|73
|67
|71
|73
|284
|€6,034.48
|T70
|Nino Bertasio
|5
|72
|69
|72
|72
|285
|€5,281.27
|T70
|Antoine Rozner
|5
|72
|68
|69
|76
|285
|€5,281.27
|T72
|Masahiro Kawamura
|6
|73
|68
|71
|74
|286
|€4,759.50
|T72
|Maximilian Kieffer
|6
|70
|71
|67
|78
|286
|€4,759.50
|T74
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|7
|67
|70
|78
|72
|287
|€4,753.50
|T74
|Haydn Porteous
|7
|72
|67
|73
|75
|287
|€4,753.50
|76
|Julien Guerrier
|9
|75
|65
|79
|70
|289
|€4,749.00