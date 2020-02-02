2020 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Graeme McDowell, who won in the second-year controversial European Tour event at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

McDowell won the tournament by two shots, beating defending champion Dustin Johnson with a 72-hole total of 12-under 268. McDowell closed with an even-par 70 on a difficult scoring day to win the title.

Johnson's eagle on the final hole jumped him into solo second place, leapfrogging Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters and Gavin Green on 10-under total.

Five players, including Abraham Ancer and Sergio Garcia, finished tied for sixth place.

McDowell won the $583,330 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Saudi International recap notes

For McDowell, this is his first win since 2014, when he won the French Open for the second time in his career after a successful title defense.

With the win, McDowell should move back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, setting him to make a return trip to the Masters in April.

A total of 76 players made the 36-hole cut on 1-over 141 or better.

The European Tour leaves the Arabian Peninsula after three weeks there, moving to Australia next week for the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

2020 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

