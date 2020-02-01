Golf Channel host and former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Dixon: Pictures, bio
Golf Channel host and former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Dixon: Pictures, bio

02/01/2020 at 10:42 am
Golf News Net


Kira Kazantsev Dixon is one of Golf Channel's newer hosts. She hosts Golf Channel's "Golf Advisor Living," a show about golf and real estate for their Golfpass members.

However, Kira Kazantsev Dixon is famous for another reason: She was crowned Miss America 2015 (in 2014). She has accomplished so much more than that, too. She was a triple major at Hofstra University, and she earned a law degree.

Eventually, Kira Kazantsev Dixon found a way to combine her love of golf, her abilities as a presenter and her outgoing personality. Now she's a rising star at Golf Channel, with more opportunities coming her way, particularly in the travel space.

In September 2019, Kira got married to her long-time boyfriend Andrew Dixon.

See pictures of Golf Channel host Kira Kazantsev Dixon.

