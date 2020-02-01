Brooks Koepka changes driver mid-tournament, put Callaway Mavrik in play

Every now and again, players will make changes to their bag makeup during a tournament. Maybe something doesn't feel right. Maybe something isn't working.

But when the No. 1 player in the world makes a change during a tournament, it's going to attract attention.

Brooks Koepka began his week on the European Tour at the Saudi International playing the TaylorMade M5 driver he has been enjoying going back to last year. However, for the third round on Saturday, Koepka, who is an equipment free agent, made a change.

Koepka was spotted by Golf.com's Jonathan Wall playing a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver.

Interesting development in Saudi Arabia. Brooks Koepka opened the week with TaylorMade M5 — but now I’m seeing @CallawayGolf Mavrik Sub Zero. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WgHZAoVh9G — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) February 1, 2020

David Dusek of Golfweek reported Koepka's Mavrik Sub Zero used a Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75TX shaft.

In the third round of the event, Koepka shot a 7-under 65, his best round of the week, though Koepka said his score was about seeing more birdie opportunities drop.

"Just made more putts today. Drove it really well today," he said. "I made good putts all week, they just haven't fallen, today they fell."

Koepka isn't panicking at all about his game, and this doesn't seem to be a completely sudden move.

"My game feels great, nothing wrong with it," he said Saturday. "I'm very pleased with where it's at, just haven't put any results up."