2020 Morocco Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

2020 Morocco Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

02/01/2020 at 12:29 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Morocco Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Quigley, who won the first-ever stroke-play PGA Tour Champions event in Africa at Samanah Golf Club in Marrakech, Morocco.

Quigley earned a one-stroke victory over Stephen Ames, finishing the 54-hole event on 15-under 201. Ames tried to hole out for birdie on the final hole of the tournament, playing alongside Quigley and Bernhard Langer, but was unable to force a playoff.

Doug Barron and Scott Parel finished in a tie for third place on 11-under total.

Woody Austin, Jose Maria Olazabal and Langer finished on 10-under total for a joint fifth-place finish.

Quigley won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Morocco Champions recap notes

This was Quigley's first professional win since the 2001 Arkansas Open on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

With the win, Quigley earns PGA Tour Champions full-time status, giving him more playing opportunities and the ability to set an actual schedule. He follows Doug Barron, who won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in 2019 as a Monday qualifier, as the latest player to earn status with a win.

Quigley earns 320,000 Charles Schwab Cup points with the win, translating dollars into points throughout the regular season.

This tournament ran from Thursday through Saturday, as often happens in the Muslim world.

2020 Morocco Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brett Quigley -15 69 66 66 201 $320,000
2 Stephen Ames -14 63 69 70 202 $176,000
T3 Doug Barron -11 71 66 68 205 $131,000
T3 Scott Parel -11 68 68 69 205 $131,000
T5 Woody Austin -10 69 71 66 206 $82,867
T5 Jose Maria Olazabal -10 67 68 71 206 $82,867
T5 Bernhard Langer -10 67 68 71 206 $82,867
T8 Kevin Sutherland -9 68 70 69 207 $60,000
T8 Rod Pampling -9 68 68 71 207 $60,000
T10 Paul Broadhurst -8 71 70 67 208 $48,000
T10 Duffy Waldorf -8 72 68 68 208 $48,000
T10 Stephen Leaney -8 70 68 70 208 $48,000
T13 Tom Pernice Jr -7 68 71 70 209 $37,050
T13 Darren Clarke -7 71 68 70 209 $37,050
T13 Mark O'Meara -7 71 68 70 209 $37,050
T13 Colin Montgomerie -7 67 69 73 209 $37,050
T17 Retief Goosen -6 67 73 70 210 $30,000
T17 Kent Jones -6 69 69 72 210 $30,000
T17 Scott McCarron -6 71 65 74 210 $30,000
T20 Marco Dawson -5 72 68 71 211 $24,000
T20 Larry Mize -5 71 69 71 211 $24,000
T20 Tommy Tolles -5 73 70 68 211 $24,000
T20 Kirk Triplett -5 70 67 74 211 $24,000
T24 Billy Andrade -4 69 72 71 212 $18,286
T24 Miguel Angel Jimenez -4 70 72 70 212 $18,286
T24 Sandy Lyle -4 71 69 72 212 $18,286
T24 Jerry Kelly -4 69 70 73 212 $18,286
T24 Jesper Parnevik -4 70 69 73 212 $18,286
T24 Ken Tanigawa -4 68 70 74 212 $18,286
T24 Roger Chapman -4 70 68 74 212 $18,286
T31 Tom Lehman -3 73 68 72 213 $13,800
T31 Brandt Jobe -3 69 72 72 213 $13,800
T31 Phillip Price -3 73 68 72 213 $13,800
T31 Billy Mayfair -3 72 68 73 213 $13,800
T31 Tim Petrovic -3 70 67 76 213 $13,800
36 David McKenzie -2 71 73 70 214 $12,000
T37 Jeff Maggert -1 70 72 73 215 $10,800
T37 Steve Pate -1 73 69 73 215 $10,800
T37 Esteban Toledo -1 76 66 73 215 $10,800
T37 James Kingston -1 72 76 67 215 $10,800
T41 Ken Duke E 70 71 75 216 $8,600
T41 Dudley Hart E 70 70 76 216 $8,600
T41 Jay Haas E 70 70 76 216 $8,600
T41 Glen Day E 72 71 73 216 $8,600
T41 Jerry Smith E 69 70 77 216 $8,600
T41 Michael Allen E 74 69 73 216 $8,600
T41 Angel Cabrera E 75 69 72 216 $8,600
48 Frank Lickliter II 1 71 73 73 217 $7,000
T49 Tommy Armour III 2 71 73 74 218 $6,000
T49 Steve Flesch 2 72 73 73 218 $6,000
T49 Willie Wood 2 72 75 71 218 $6,000
T49 Bart Bryant 2 74 73 71 218 $6,000
T53 Jeff Sluman 3 73 68 78 219 $4,800
T53 Jean-Francois Remesy 3 72 74 73 219 $4,800
T53 Paul Goydos 3 76 72 71 219 $4,800
T56 John Daly 4 71 72 77 220 $4,300
T56 David Shacklady 4 72 71 77 220 $4,300
58 Carlos Franco 5 77 71 73 221 $4,000
T59 Mark Brooks 6 75 75 72 222 $3,700
T59 Scott Verplank 6 79 69 74 222 $3,700
T61 Wes Short Jr. 8 76 72 76 224 $3,300
T61 David Frost 8 76 72 76 224 $3,300
63 Mark Calcavecchia 9 78 72 75 225 $3,000
64 Olin Browne 11 78 78 71 227 $2,800
65 Fred Funk 14 77 76 77 230 $2,600
66 Chris DiMarco 16 79 76 77 232 $2,400

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.