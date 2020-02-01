2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down an estimated $30,000 to play alongside PGA Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The top 25 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

This year, several new celebrities are part of the field, including Golf Channel host and former Miss America Kira Dixon, musician Macklemore and retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

While the celebrities come and go each year depending on their availability, the number of business luminaries taking part in the event is always high.

Celebrities in the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field