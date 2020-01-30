Cabot Links is the Canadian version of Bandon Dunes. The difference is that it's clear across North America from Oregon in Nova Scotia, and that Bandon, for now, has more courses. However, Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs have been quickly recognized as two of the best courses on the planet, and the resort is a great complement to round out an incredible property.

If you're thinking of taking a special golf trip, Cabot Links should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs?

First, the good news for Americans is that the Canadian dollar is in free fall comparatively. Your American dollar gets about 1.3 Canadian dollars right now. That's good news for your stay.

Second, the green fees and rates for Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs are the same, regardless of the course you play. The differences in green fees depend on the time of year and day you play and if you're a resort guest or not.

At Cabot Links and Cliffs, they have a fairly short open season. They have two short shoulder seasons. In between is the prime season and prime rates.

During the shoulder seasons (May 8-28, Oct. 12-25), resort guests pay $90 per round per player, with a twilight rate of $70 and a replay rate of $45. Nova Scotia residents get these prices. Golfers who don't stay at the resort but want to play during these times will pay $120 during the day and a $60 replay rate.

During prime months (Jul 3 - Sept. 13), resort guests pay $210 per round, with a $105 replay and a $145 twilight rate. Golf-only guests pay $255 green fees with a $130 replay rate.

You can also get a caddie for your round, with two different classes of looper. The Class A caddie is $70 per round plus gratuity and the Class B caddie is $50 per round before tips.

The same shoulder-season pricing structure applies to Cabot Links lodging, which ranges from hotel rooms to villas to residences. They can run as low as $175 per room per night for a double room in the shoulder season to $1,575 per night for a four-bedroom residence.