How much does it cost to play golf at Trump Doral and the Blue Monster?

You might be heading down toward Miami, and you might want to play some golf while you're down there. When you think Miami-area golf, Trump Doral and the Blue Monster comes to mind.

While it's at least a half-hour drive from Miami proper, Donald Trump's Trump Doral resort is an ideal place for a well-off golfer. From the Gil Hanse-redesigned Blue Monster to the three other course on the resort property, there is no shortage of golf at Trump's resort.

So how does Trump Doral compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Trump Doral -- specifically the Blue Monster?

It's not cheap to play golf at Trump Doral, particularly the Blue Monster. The green fees in 2002 are $450 per round, at least through April 30. That fee includes carts and taxes, but it doesn't include the mandatory forecaddie (or better) that you are required to have. At a minimum the forecaddie costs $25 per player with a recommended $20 gratuity. You can get a premium forecaddie for $75 per player. Double-bag caddies run the same rate, while a single-bag caddie goes for $125 for the round.

That green fee may be a little steep. There are three other courses -- Red, Gold and Silver -- to choose from, all of which aren't exactly cheap either. The Red and Gold courses cost $250 per round, with the Silver course green fee at $195.

Staying at Trump Doral as a hotel guest, however, isn't particularly outrageous. Rates for a Deluxe Room with a king bed in a 343-square-foot room start at $170 per night. A Premier Suite runs about $400 per night. The Presidential Suite, though? That's about $6,000 per night -- and, at that point, the Blue Monster green fee is nothing on your wallet.

There are packages, as well, that can lock in a round of golf at the Blue Monster and a hotel round for a better rate for each.