The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is set for $7.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,314,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headed by Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and more.

The 132-player field makes up the fourth full-field event of the year, with the field taking on TPC Scottsdale and its famous (or infamous) par-3 16th hole each day. A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

This is the fifth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the second in a row played in California. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix, Ariz.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout