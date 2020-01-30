2020 Symetra Tour schedule boasts 20 events, $3.6 million in prize money

The LPGA-owned Symetra Tour has never been stronger, and its 2020 schedule reflects the massive growth the developmental circuit has experienced in the last half-dozen years.

The 2020 Symetra Tour schedule has 20 events, which is a decrease of the 24 from last season, whose schedule had the most events in 31 years. In sum, the Symetra Tour is playing for a record total of $3.6 million in prize money. While the total season purse is a decline from last season, the average purse for the 20 events is $180,000, which is the highest in the tour's history.

The Symetra Tour has come in on the level with the Ladies European Tour for its place on the ladder of the world's most important women's pro golf tours. Behind the Korean LPGA, perhaps it is the third-biggest women's tour in the world.

The schedule features the first event with a $300,000 purse, and six events on the schedule feature a purse of at least $200,000.

There are two new events on the schedule, including events the Circling Raven Championship from Aug. 28-30 in Worley, Idaho, at Circling Raven Golf Club, and the Copper Rock Championship at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah from Sept. 3-5. Both new tournaments feature $200,000 purses.

Six tournaments are leaving the schedule:

SkyiGolf Championship -- Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, North Port, Fla. -- $250,000

Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout -- Mystic Creek Golf Club, El Dorado, Ark. -- $150,000

Valley Forge Invitational -- Raven's Claw Golf Club, Pottstown, Pa. -- $125,000

The Forsyth Classic -- Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur, Ill.

Janesville Golf Classic -- Janesville Country Club, Janesville, Wis. -- $150,000

Sioux Falls GreatLife Championship -- Willow Run Golf Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. -- $210,000

However, seven existing tournaments on the schedule have purse increases for 2020.

The top 10 players on the season-ending Volvik Race for the Card money list earn 2021 LPGA Tour status. Nos. 11-35 on the list get into LPGA Q-Series without needing to advance through any stages of Q-School.

2020 Symetra Tour schedule