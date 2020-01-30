2020 Symetra Tour schedule boasts 20 events, $3.6 million in prize money

The LPGA-owned Symetra Tour has never been stronger, and its 2020 schedule reflects the massive growth the developmental circuit has experienced in the last half-dozen years.
The 2020 Symetra Tour schedule has 20 events, which is a decrease of the 24 from last season, whose schedule had the most events in 31 years. In sum, the Symetra Tour is playing for a record total of $3.6 million in prize money. While the total season purse is a decline from last season, the average purse for the 20 events is $180,000, which is the highest in the tour's history.
The Symetra Tour has come in on the level with the Ladies European Tour for its place on the ladder of the world's most important women's pro golf tours. Behind the Korean LPGA, perhaps it is the third-biggest women's tour in the world.
The schedule features the first event with a $300,000 purse, and six events on the schedule feature a purse of at least $200,000.
There are two new events on the schedule, including events the Circling Raven Championship from Aug. 28-30 in Worley, Idaho, at Circling Raven Golf Club, and the Copper Rock Championship at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah from Sept. 3-5. Both new tournaments feature $200,000 purses.
Six tournaments are leaving the schedule:
- SkyiGolf Championship -- Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, North Port, Fla. -- $250,000
- Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout -- Mystic Creek Golf Club, El Dorado, Ark. -- $150,000
- Valley Forge Invitational -- Raven's Claw Golf Club, Pottstown, Pa. -- $125,000
- The Forsyth Classic -- Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur, Ill.
- Janesville Golf Classic -- Janesville Country Club, Janesville, Wis. -- $150,000
- Sioux Falls GreatLife Championship -- Willow Run Golf Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. -- $210,000
However, seven existing tournaments on the schedule have purse increases for 2020.
The top 10 players on the season-ending Volvik Race for the Card money list earn 2021 LPGA Tour status. Nos. 11-35 on the list get into LPGA Q-Series without needing to advance through any stages of Q-School.
2020 Symetra Tour schedule
- March 6-8 -- Florida's Natural Charity Classic -- Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Fla. -- $125,000
- March 27-29 -- IOA Championship -- Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif. -- $150,000 (+$25,000)
- April 2-4 (Saturday finish) -- Windsor Golf Classic -- Windsor Golf Club, Windsor, Calif. -- $150,000
- May 9-11 (Saturday finish) -- IOA Invitational -- Atlanta National Golf Club, Milton, Ga. -- $150,000
- May 13-15 (Friday finish) -- Symetra Classic -- River Run Country Club, Davidson, N.C. -- $175,000
- May 20-23 (Satuday finish) -- Zimmer Biomet Championship -- Lake Course at Grand National, Auburn, Ala. -- $300,000
- May 29-31 -- The CDPHP Open -- Capital Hills at Albany, Albany, N.Y. -- $150,000
- June 12-14 -- Four Winds Invitational -- Blackthorn Golf Club, South Bend, Ind. -- $150,000
- June 19-21 -- Island Resort Championship -- Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Miss. -- $200,000
- June 26-28 -- Prasco Charity Championship -- TPC River's Bend, Cincinnati, Ohio -- $175,000 (+$50,000)
- July 9-11 (Saturday finish) -- Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort -- French Lick Resort (Ross Course), French Lick, Ind. -- $225,000
- July 16-19 -- Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic -- Brook Lea Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. -- $175,000 (+$25,000)
- July 24-26 -- FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship -- Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Mich. -- $175,000 (+$50,000)
- Aug. 7-9 -- PHC Classic -- Brown Deer Park Golf Course, Milwaukee, Wis. -- $125,000
- Aug. 14-16 -- Garden City Chartiy Classic at Buffalo Dunes -- Buffalo Dunes Golf Club, Garden City, Kan. -- $175,000 (+$25,000)
- Aug. 28-30 -- Circling Raven Championship -- Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho -- $200,000
- Sept. 3-5 (Saturday finish) -- Copper Rock Championship -- Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah -- $200,000
- Sept. 18-20 -- Guardian Championship -- Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Ala. -- $175,000
- Sept. 25-27 -- IOA Golf Classic -- Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, Fla. -- $175,000 (+$25,000)
- Oct. 3-6 -- Symetra Tour Championship -- LPGA International (Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla. -- $250,000 (+$25,000)