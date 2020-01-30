The 2020 Morocco Champions purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $320,000 -- slightly more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Morocco Champions field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Jerry Kelly.

It's the second event of the new season, with just 66 players in the field compared ot the normal 78. There is no cut.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. At the season of the season, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The Morocco Champions will be played over three days from Thursday through Saturday.

This tournament is played at Samanah Golf Club in Marrakech, Morocco.

2020 Morocco Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout