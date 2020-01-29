Ping introduces G710 irons, promising distance in a sleeker package

There seems to be a perception among golfers that Ping makes irons only for better players. Not so. They make irons for practically every player, ranging from the accomplished to the, well, less accomplished.

With the G710 irons, Ping is updating its hollow-body game-improvement irons, which have been designed to deliver distance and forgiveness without looking un-Ping-like.

Ping calls the G710 irons their "longest, most forgiving iron to date," but they stress that the iron feels good and is consistent from shot to shot -- a siren song for better golfers who don't want a game-improvement iron that jumps on them with regularity.

The big story here is bringing in maraging steel, a higher-quality steel, for the face insert on the G710. It flexes better, but it's typically used more in fairway woods and hybrids. Using it here is a signal that Ping is prioritizing ball speeds and higher launch angles to deliver softer landings.

The face and grooves are machined to offer ideal spin characteristics through the set, meaning less spin off the longer irons and more with the scoring clubs.

On the heel and toe (including in the hosel), high-density tungsten is positioned in the 17-4 stainless steel body, producing a 5 percent MOI increase over the G700. The company knows this should appeal to the average golfer, particularly those with slower swing speeds who may struggle to get through certain lies.

Knowing that darker clothes are slimming, the G710 irons come in a dark finish. The Stealth Chrome finish, which is a black PVD coating, has the company's Hydropearl finish to repel water and improve performance in wet conditions.

Ping uses a proprietary shaft, the Alta Distanza Black 40 graphite, as its lightweight option for slower swing speeds. It's their lightest shaft producing the highest trajectory launch. There are plenty of steel and graphite shaft choices for players, including aftermarket shafts offered at no upcharge. Ping is all about fitting, so they'll dial a player into the right shaft for them.

The G710 irons come with Arccos Caddie Smart grips and a free trial of the Arccos Caddie platform. It's $100 annually after the trial period, and golfers can get a full set of Arccos sensors through Ping. There are several other grip options available, of course.

The Ping G710 irons are now available in 4-9 irons, PW, UW and SW in 10 color codes for $175 per iron in steel shafts and $190 per iron in graphite shafts.