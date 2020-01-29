How much does it cost to play Pebble Beach Golf Links?

You've been watching the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- or, later in the year, the First Tee Pro-Am at Pebble Beach on PGA Tour Champions -- and you're wondering how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap.

If you want to play Pebble Beach and have the tee time two or more days in advance, you have to stay a minimum two nights at The Lodge at Pebble Beach or another of the affiliated properties, including The Inn at Spanish Bay and Casa Palmero. From September to November, you have to stay for a minimum of three nights to play on Pebble Beach from Thursday to Sunday. They're incredible places with some of the most spectacular views on the planet. The accommodations are wonderful. The staff is incredibly friendly. It's not like you're staying at Motel 6 -- or even a nice Hilton. They do it right at Pebble.

The minimum nightly fee at either The Lodge at Pebble Beach, Casa Palmero or The Inn at Spanish Bay is $670. So, the minimum cost to get on Pebble Beach is actually $1,835, and that's before a caddie or cart.

However, if you're willing to roll the dice, you can play Pebble Beach for just $575 (after tax, it's $615) plus a per-player cart fee of $40. So, if you're willing to book less than 48 hours ahead of time and take the chance that you won't get a tee time, then you can save a boat load of money. This is idea if you're a single or twosome looking to get on the course.

Of course, Spyglass Hill Golf Course -- one of the three courses in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rotation -- is a great backup option. You can also reserve a tee time at Spyglass Hill up to three months in advance, regardless of whether or not you're staying on property. So, get that tee time, then roll the dice on Pebble.

Or, if money is no object or you want to guarantee yourself a spot at Pebble Beach, plunk down the money and just do it. It's an experience you'll never forget.