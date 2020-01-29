2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open features golf's greatest party, including the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix, Ariz.

There will be 132 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for the Masters, The Players, the PGA Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

CBS Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2