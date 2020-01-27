Cristie Kerr becomes host of the LPGA’s Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill

The long-running LPGA event at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va., has a host for the first time. Cristie Kerr has taken up the mantle as host of the Pure Silk Championship, which is played May 21-24 this year on the LPGA schedule.

Kerr is a three-time winner of the event, raising the trophy in 2005, 2009 and 2013. She's the event's leading money winner.

“The LPGA events at Kingsmill Resort have been a rich part of the LPGA’s history and certainly hold a special place in my heart,” Kerr said. “I’ve developed lifelong friends and memories in the Williamsburg area.”

The former US Women's Open winner at Pine Needles wants junior golf, particularly for young women, to be a big part of the event's programming.

Kerr is also expected to help grow the tournament with new brand partnerships.

“We are extremely pleased to have Cristie as the ambassador for the 2020 event. We consider her part of the Pure Silk Championship and Kingsmill Resort family and look forward to working with her,” said Kingsmill Resort Chief Operating Officer Joel Paige. “She exemplifies true dedication and professional success for women’s golf.”

Kerr has 20 career LPGA wins, two major titles and has been a nine-time Solheim Cup team member. She will almost certainly be an American captain some day. She certainly has the resume to host an event.

Off the course, Kerr is an adept entrepreneur, with her Kerr Cellars winery. She's also supported fundraising for breast cancer research, creating and supporting her foundation, Birdies for Breast Cancer. Since 2003, the organization has raised more than $4 million for research and awareness.