2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week as a 7-to-1 (+700) favorite to win this event for the first time.

Justin Thomas is at 9-to-1, coming off a missed cut in his last start and a win in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Webb Simpson is third on the table at 12-to-1, with defending champion Rickie Fowler at 13-to-1.

This tournament boasts the biggest crowd of the year, with the par-3 16th serving as the ultimate stadium for debauchery in golf. (And it's perfect one week per year.)

Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau had previously committed to playing in Saudi Arabia this week, but both have chosen to commit here this week.

Tony Finau: Finau and Bubba Watson have played some unexpected good golf in the last couple of weeks, albeit for different reasons. Like Finau this week.

Webb Simpson: If you don't want Rahm, Simpson has been second and third in his last two official PGA Tour starts. Wonderful record here.

Scottie Scheffler: Very easy to ignore him because of the star power in this field, but he's good, and he's going to win eventually.

Byeong Hun An: Ben An is playing the best golf of his career, and he's putting well. That's trouble for the field.

