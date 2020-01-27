2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week as a 7-to-1 (+700) favorite to win this event for the first time.
Justin Thomas is at 9-to-1, coming off a missed cut in his last start and a win in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Webb Simpson is third on the table at 12-to-1, with defending champion Rickie Fowler at 13-to-1.
2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open expert picks and bets
This tournament boasts the biggest crowd of the year, with the par-3 16th serving as the ultimate stadium for debauchery in golf. (And it's perfect one week per year.)
Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau had previously committed to playing in Saudi Arabia this week, but both have chosen to commit here this week.
Win bets
Make a risk-free first bet of up to $500 with BETMGMSPORTSBOOK
Can register anywhere, but must be in New Jersey to place a wager
Tony Finau: Finau and Bubba Watson have played some unexpected good golf in the last couple of weeks, albeit for different reasons. Like Finau this week.
Webb Simpson: If you don't want Rahm, Simpson has been second and third in his last two official PGA Tour starts. Wonderful record here.
Scottie Scheffler: Very easy to ignore him because of the star power in this field, but he's good, and he's going to win eventually.
Byeong Hun An: Ben An is playing the best golf of his career, and he's putting well. That's trouble for the field.
2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds
- Jon Rahm: +700
- Justin Thomas: +900
- Webb Simpson: +1200
- Rickie Fowler: +1300
- Hideki Matsuyama: +1500
- Xander Schauffele: +1700
- Matt Kuchar: +2300
- Gary Woodland: +2600
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2600
- Collin Morikawa: +2800
- Sung-Jae Im: +2800
- Bubba Watson: +2900
- Tony Finau: +2900
- Brandt Snedeker: +2900
- Branden Grace: +3700
- Viktor Hovland: +4200
- Ryan Palmer: +4200
- Cameron Smith: +4200
- Jordan Spieth: +4400
- Ryan Moore: +4700
- Scottie Scheffler: +5200
- Byeong Hun An: +5300
- Chez Reavie: +5500
- Matthew Wolff: +5900
- Corey Conners: +6100
- Jason Kokrak: +6200
- Daniel Berger: +6800
- Russell Knox: +6800
- Kevin Na: +6800
- J T Poston: +7200
- Andrew Putnam: +7200
- Brendan Steele: +7300
- Brian Harman: +8200
- Keegan Bradley: +8200
- Bud Cauley: +8200
- Vaughn Taylor: +8200
- Billy Horschel: +8200
- Andrew Landry: +8200
- J B Holmes: +8200
- Adam Hadwin: +8200
- Charley Hoffman: +8500
- Martin Laird: +8900
- Tom Hoge: +9300
- Beau Hossler: +9800
- Rory Sabbatini: +10300
- Zach Johnson: +10300
- Emiliano Grillo: +10300
- Harry Higgs: +10300
- Sebastian Munoz: +10300
- Sung-Hoon Kang: +10300
- Harris English: +10300
- Lanto Griffin: +10300
- Max Homa: +11200
- Joel Dahmen: +12100
- Aaron Wise: +12800
- Russell Henley: +12800
- Scott Piercy: +12800
- Denny McCarthy: +12800
- Harold Varner: +12800
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12800
- Dylan Frittelli: +14400
- Patrick Rodgers: +14400
- Nick Taylor: +14900
- Carlos Ortiz: +15300
- Kevin Streelman: +15300
- Chesson Hadley: +15300
- Brian Stuard: +15300
- Sam Burns: +15300
- Charl Schwartzel: +15300
- Jimmy Walker: +15300
- Matt Jones: +15300
- Talor Gooch: +15300
- Sepp Straka: +15300
- Grayson Murray: +15300
- Adam Schenk: +15300
- Kyle Stanley: +15300
- Nate Lashley: +15300
- Sam Ryder: +16400
- Sebastian Cappelen: +16400
- Cameron Tringale: +17900
- Sean OHair: +17900
- Kevin Tway: +17900
- Luke List: +17900
- Hudson Swafford: +19700
- Austin Cook: +20500
- Doc Redman: +20500
- Adam Long: +20500
- Danny Lee: +20500
- Kevin Chappell: +20500
- Brice Garnett: +20500
- Brian Gay: +20500
- Si-woo Kim: +20500
- Wyndham Clark: +20500
- Ryan Armour: +20500
- Chris Kirk: +20500
- J J Spaun: +20500
- Tyler Duncan: +20500
- Luke Donald: +20500
- Aaron Baddeley: +22800
- James Hahn: +23900
- Steve Stricker: +25700
- Chris Stroud: +25700
- Troy Merritt: +25700
- John Huh: +25700
- C T Pan: +25700
- Mark Hubbard: +25700
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +25700
- Greg Chalmers: +25700
- Keith Mitchell: +25700
- Mackenzie Hughes: +27400
- Patton Kizzire: +29200
- Ted Potter: +29200
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +31000
- Matt Every: +31000
- Trey Mullinax: +31000
- Scott Harrington: +31000
- Brandon Hagy: +31000
- Peter Malnati: +31000
- Jamie Lovemark: +31000
- Roger Sloan: +33900
- K J Choi: +50100
- Seung-Yul Noh: +50100
- Satoshi Kodaira: +50100
- Colt Knost: +50100
- Kevin Stadler: +50100
- Kyle Westmoreland: +50100
- Bo Van Pelt: +50100
- Marty Jertson: +50100
- Martin Trainer: +50100