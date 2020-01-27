2020 Morocco Champions betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Morocco Champions betting odds have been released for the week at Samanah Golf Club in Marrakech, Morocco.
The betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, with the winner of the season opener in Hawaii coming into this second tournament of the year at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Bernhard Langer, who played for the win and came up short at Hualalai, is an 8-to-1 bet this week.
Retief Goosen is 9-to-1 coming in this tournament, while Colin Montgomerie is at 10-to-1.
2020 Morocco Champions expert picks and bets
This is the inaugural year for this tournament, and the 54-hole event will be played Thursday through Saturday.
This course is unfamiliar to not only the field but also the betting community, as it hasn't hosted a major tour event.
Win bets
Miguel Angel Jimenez: He won in Hawaii, and he was T-16 last week on the European Tour in Dubai. Playing strong golf regardless of competition.
Doug Barron: Barron didn't get noticed much at Hualalai, but he had an excellent week. His star hasn't faded yet from last year.
Wes Short Jr.: An interesting case, Short Jr. has been in the top 15 of his last four starts on the Champions.
2020 Morocco Champions betting odds
- Miguel Angel Jimenez: +700
- Bernhard Langer: +800
- Retief Goosen: +900
- Colin Montgomerie: +1000
- Jerry Kelly: +1200
- Scott Mccarron: +1300
- Kevin Sutherland: +1500
- Woody Austin: +1500
- Scott Parel: +1700
- Rod Pampling: +2100
- Wes Short Jr: +2600
- Doug Barron: +2900
- Billy Andrade: +2900
- Phillip Price: +3100
- Marco Dawson: +3100
- Steve Flesch: +3400
- Paul Broadhurst: +3400
- Stephen Ames: +3600
- Jeff Maggert: +4600
- Brandt Jobe: +4600
- Tim Petrovic: +4600
- Tommy Tolles: +4600
- Ken Duke: +4600
- Paul Goydos: +5100
- Tom Lehman: +5100
- Ken Tanigawa: +6700
- J-F Remesy: +6700
- David McKenzie: +6700
- James Kingston: +6700
- Kirk Triplett: +6700
- Duffy Waldorf: +10100
- Kent Jones: +10100
- Angel Cabrera: +12600
- Stephen Leaney: +12600
- Darren Clarke: +15100
- Jesper Parnevik: +15100
- Glen Day: +15100
- Billy Mayfair: +17600
- John Daly: +17600
- Chris DiMarco: +17600
- Jay Haas: +17600
- Jeff Sluman: +20100
- Roger Chapman: +20100
- David Shacklady: +20100
- Jerry Smith: +20100
- Scott Verplank: +22600
- Mark O'Meara: +25100
- Bart Bryant: +25100
- Tommy Armour III: +27600
- Michael Allen: +30100
- Steve Pate: +30100
- Willie Wood: +30100
- Fred Funk: +30100
- Larry Mize: +30100
- Brett Quigley: +30100
- Mark Brooks: +30100
- Carlos Franco: +30100
- Dudley Hart: +30100
- Jose Maria Olazabal: +30100
- Esteban Toledo: +30100
- Frank Lickliter Ii: +30100
- Tom Pernice Jr: +30100
- Olin Browne: +30100
- Mark Calcavecchia: +30100
- Sandy Lyle: +30100
- David Frost: +30100