2020 Morocco Champions betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Morocco Champions betting odds have been released for the week at Samanah Golf Club in Marrakech, Morocco.

The betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, with the winner of the season opener in Hawaii coming into this second tournament of the year at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Bernhard Langer, who played for the win and came up short at Hualalai, is an 8-to-1 bet this week.

Retief Goosen is 9-to-1 coming in this tournament, while Colin Montgomerie is at 10-to-1.

2020 Morocco Champions expert picks and bets

This is the inaugural year for this tournament, and the 54-hole event will be played Thursday through Saturday.

This course is unfamiliar to not only the field but also the betting community, as it hasn't hosted a major tour event.

Win bets

Make a risk-free first bet of up to $500 with BETMGMSPORTSBOOK

Can register anywhere, but must be in New Jersey to place a wager

Miguel Angel Jimenez: He won in Hawaii, and he was T-16 last week on the European Tour in Dubai. Playing strong golf regardless of competition.

Doug Barron: Barron didn't get noticed much at Hualalai, but he had an excellent week. His star hasn't faded yet from last year.

Wes Short Jr.: An interesting case, Short Jr. has been in the top 15 of his last four starts on the Champions.

2020 Morocco Champions betting odds