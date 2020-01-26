2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler.

This is a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this being the lead-in to Super Bowl LIV in the United States.

Rickie Fowler is the defending champion here, with DeChambeau and Tony Finau signing on to the field after having committed to the Saudi International on the European Tour.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event. However, four spots are open through Monday qualifying.

The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

Byeong Hun An

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Lucas Bjerregaard

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Sebastian Cappelen

Bud Cauley

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Marty Jertson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Colt Knost

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Seung-Yul Noh

Sean O'Hair

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Bubba Watson

Kyle Westmoreland

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Top 50 players in 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field