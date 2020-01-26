2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler.
This is a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this being the lead-in to Super Bowl LIV in the United States.
Rickie Fowler is the defending champion here, with DeChambeau and Tony Finau signing on to the field after having committed to the Saudi International on the European Tour.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event. However, four spots are open through Monday qualifying.
The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Bud Cauley
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Marty Jertson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Colt Knost
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Sean O'Hair
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Bubba Watson
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Justin Thomas
- 9. Xander Schauffele
- 11. Webb Simpson
- 15. Gary Woodland
- 16. Tony Finau
- 17. Bryson DeChambeau
- 20. Matt Kuchar
- 23. Hideki Matsuyama
- 25. Rickie Fowler
- 27. Kevin Na
- 33. Cameron Smith
- 34. Sungjae Im
- 39. Billy Horschel
- 40. Chez Reavie
- 45. Jordan Spieth
- 47. Byeong Hun An
- 48. Brandt Snedeker
- 49. Andrew Putnam