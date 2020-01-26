2020 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi International field is headlined by Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.
This is a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event in its second year as a controversial stop on the European Tour schedule.
Dustin Johnson is the defending champion here, with Koepka being the other big American draw along with Phil Mickelson.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with many of the top players receiving appearance fees to compete.
2020 Saudi International field
- Thomas Aiken
- Saud Al Sharif
- Othman Almulla
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ashley Chesters
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sebastian Crampton
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Ernie Els
- Jamie Elson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Ross Fisher
- Oliver Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sergio Garcia
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Brooks Koepka
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Ahmed Marjan
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Faisal Salhab
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matthias Schwab
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2020 Saudi International field
- 1. Brooks Koepka
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 12. Patrick Reed
- 19. Shane Lowry
- 22. Bernd Wiesberger
- 26. Henrik Stenson
- 29. Lee Westwood
- 30. Abraham Ancer
- 37. Matt Wallace
- 38. Jazz Janewattananond
- 41. Victor Perez
- 42. Sergio Garcia
- 43. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 46. Erik van Rooyen
- 50. Ian Poulter