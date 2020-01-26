2020 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi International field is headlined by Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

This is a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event in its second year as a controversial stop on the European Tour schedule.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion here, with Koepka being the other big American draw along with Phil Mickelson.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with many of the top players receiving appearance fees to compete.

2020 Saudi International field

Thomas Aiken

Saud Al Sharif

Othman Almulla

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ashley Chesters

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sebastian Crampton

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Ernie Els

Jamie Elson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Ross Fisher

Oliver Fisher

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sergio Garcia

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Calum Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Brooks Koepka

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Ahmed Marjan

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Faisal Salhab

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matthias Schwab

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2020 Saudi International field